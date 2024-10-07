‘Ambitious’ High Peak school where pupils ‘flourish’ has been praised by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A junior school in the High Peak continues to be a good school, says Ofsted.

Fairfield Endowed CofE (C) Junior School was visited by the education watchdog in the summer term and the report has now been published.

Headteacher Jane Mercer said: “It’s given us the boost we needed post lockdown as it’s recognised the good work of the school whilst, at the same time, leaving us with one or two areas of development which are achievable and which will shape our continuous drive for improvement.”

The report stated the school has a curriculum that is ‘ambitious for all pupils to achieve well’. It went on to say pupils’ learning builds well over time and the curriculum outlines what must be learned and remembered by pupils, and when.

Head Jane Mercer celebrates their Ofsted result with the pupils. Photo Jason Chadwick

Inspector Donna Moulds said: “The school is refining its new, well-sequenced subject curriculums.

“However, these curriculums do not consistently take account of gaps in pupils’ prior learning. Consequently, gaps in prior learning are not always addressed.

“The school should continue to refine the curriculum and ensure that subject curriculums address gaps in prior learning thus enabling pupils to know, remember and do more over time.”

She noted reading is ‘prioritised’.

She said: “Pupils improve their reading fluency and comprehension over time.

“They benefit from hearing expressive reading, which they replicate when they read aloud. “Pupils, including those with SEND, are inspired to write using the new vocabulary that they have read. The school supports pupils who struggle to read and need to catch up.”

Mrs Mercer said: “This inspection marked the school’s first consecutive ‘good’ since 1999 and under my leadership, which I’m particularly proud of.

“We’re really pleased that SEND provision was seen to be good.

“This validates the good practice in place here at Fairfield Juniors to support all pupils.

“Since lockdown, we’ve seen an ever-increasing number of pupils being assessed as having special educational needs and we’ve worked really hard to try to meet these needs and provide children with the best opportunities for learning and life.”

She says now that the school is post Ofsted, they are really looking forward to forging renewed links with St. Peter’s Church and the new vicar, Rev’d Howard Robson and developing their own outdoor space for learning.