Advance your education career at BLC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Those who guide others often neglect their own professional development but help is at hand at Buxton & Leek College.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of our staff benefit from apprenticeship programs, including two Apprentice Instructor-Mentors in Hairdressing and Childcare & Education. Their role involves guiding apprentices through their programmes and supporting their employers to provide learning opportunities in the workplace.

Nicola Boswell and Elizabeth Maher, both experienced industry professionals, have successfully completed the Level 5 Learning and Skills Teacher apprenticeship. This qualification, which includes the CertEd (Certificate of Education), has equipped them with the necessary teaching skills to excel in their roles as Instructor-Mentors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By undertaking this apprenticeship, both Nicola and Elizabeth have not only enhanced their own careers but also contributed to the ongoing development of the college’s educational offerings.

Nicola Boswell and Elizabeth Maher

The Level 5 Learning and Skills Teacher apprenticeship is a versatile qualification that can lead to a variety of teaching roles. Graduates of this program may work and teach in various sectors, including:

· Workplace training

· Further and adult education

· Higher education

· Offender learning

· Healthcare settings

· Voluntary sector organizations

This apprenticeship provides individuals with the knowledge and skills to deliver effective teaching and training, making it a valuable qualification for those seeking to advance their careers in education.