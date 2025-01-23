May Pole dancing to mark the last day at the old Fairfield Junior SchoolMay Pole dancing to mark the last day at the old Fairfield Junior School
13 photo memories you will only have if you went to Fairfield Endowed Junior School in Buxton

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:46 BST
Did you fundraise for a new defibrillator or meet a Dalek on the playground?

Relive your school days at Fairfield Endowed Juniors with these throwback pictures.

The last day at the old Fairfield Junior School

1. Last day celebrations

The last day at the old Fairfield Junior School Photo: unknown

Fairfield Endowed Junior School almost reached their target to raise £1,500 to buy a defibrillator for the school in February 2014

2. Almost at target

Fairfield Endowed Junior School almost reached their target to raise £1,500 to buy a defibrillator for the school in February 2014 Photo: Contributed

Pupils at Fairfield Endowed Junior School in 2013 planned, organised and ran a Spring Fayre as part of a mini-enterprise.

3. Spring fair

Pupils at Fairfield Endowed Junior School in 2013 planned, organised and ran a Spring Fayre as part of a mini-enterprise. Photo: Contributed

Pupils at Fairfield Endowed Junior School took part in a prayer week before half-term in 2013.

4. Prayer week

Pupils at Fairfield Endowed Junior School took part in a prayer week before half-term in 2013. Photo: Contributed

