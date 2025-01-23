13 photo memories you will only have if you went to Fairfield Endowed Junior School in Buxton

Improvements made at Hayfield out of school club, says Ofsted

Pupils at Fairfield Endowed Junior School took part in a prayer week before half-term in 2013. Photo: Contributed

Pupils at Fairfield Endowed Junior School in 2013 planned, organised and ran a Spring Fayre as part of a mini-enterprise. Photo: Contributed

Fairfield Endowed Junior School almost reached their target to raise £1,500 to buy a defibrillator for the school in February 2014 Photo: Contributed

The last day at the old Fairfield Junior School Photo: unknown

Relive your school days at Fairfield Endowed Juniors with these throwback pictures.

Did you fundraise for a new defibrillator or meet a Dalek on the playground?

May Pole dancing to mark the last day at the old Fairfield Junior School