Ross Cumming (3rd trio member) Chloe Hare-Jones (Ist Trio Member) and Harun Tekin (2nd trio member) with Charles Rice (Sam) standing, in Trouble in Tahiti | Genevieve Girling

These two short operas have much in common but this year’s Buxton Opera Festival is probably the first time they have been put together as a double bill, writes Mavis Kirkham.

Trouble in Tahiti and La Voix Humaine were woven together very skilfully with the singers in one opera acting as silent shadows in the other.

The operas have similar plots concerning loneliness, isolation and flawed communication in modern life. They were both composed and first performed in the 1950s. One is set in suburban America and one in France. The music, though addressing the same social issues, is very different. Leonard Bernstein’s music for Trouble in Tahiti is sad but varied and very American with a jazzy trio of singers haunting the plot. Francis Poulanc’s music for La Voix Humaine is modern in a darkly European way.

Allison Cook (Elle) in Poulenc's La Voix Humaine | Genevieve Girling

The star of the evening was undoubtedly Allison Cook in La Voix Humaine. She played the solo role of the deserted woman speaking on the phone to her former lover and constantly interrupted as her desperation mounts. Her soprano ably encompassed Elle’s emotional journey, highly expressive and at many points unaccompanied. All the cast were accomplished actors as well as singers.

The newly-formed Buxton International Festival Orchestra, conducted by Iwan Davies did full justice to the music of both operas and this promises well for their future.