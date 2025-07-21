Buxton Opera Festival has been a huge success this year

This year’s Buxton Opera Festival has created some wonderful moments and we finished our visit with a concert that started well and soared to a gem of a finish, write Mavis Kirkham.

The English Concert and Paula Murrihy was dedicated to work by Handel with two of his Opus 6 Concertos plus a concerto by Handel’s Italian friend Francesco Geminiani. All were beautifully played.

The Irish mezzo-soprano Paula Murrihy joined the orchestra to sing some of the finest arias from Handel’s operas. Her lovely voice soared through the church and she sang with great precision and depth of feeling.

The concert started beautifully and just got better and better as it went on. The unaccompanied folk song Paula Murrihy sang as an encore was a gem. This was a wonderful concert and the packed audience loved it.