More than 100 tractors are expected to take part in the annual festive tractor run through the streets of the High Peak and Greater Manchester between Christmas and New Year to raise funds for the Christie Charity.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraising event on Sunday December, 29 started as a tribute to three much-loved members of the farming community, Harvey Mitchell, Lisa Messenger and Stuart Wainwright.

Now it has become an annual fixture in the local calendar, since the inaugural event in 2020, and attracts thousands of onlookers across Poynton, Disley, New Mills, Marple and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Ferguson Roylance set up the event following the death of his friend and farming colleague Harvey Mitchell who died from cancer in December 2020. Ferguson wanted to do something in memory of him, and to say thanks to everyone at The Christie hospital for caring for Harvey and give those who were unable to attend his funeral due to social restriction a chance to say goodbye.

More than 100 tractors will be taking part in the annual festive fundraiser for The Christie

The 24-year-old said: "My aim, initially, was to give people a chance to say goodbye to Harvey while raising money for the hospital that looked after him.

"I’m not experienced in organising events, but it turned out to be a huge success – hundreds of people stood along the roads, socially distanced, to watch and wave as we passed by with our tractors.

“It was a heartfelt way to honour Harvey’s memory and support essential care for cancer patients and their families."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following year another friend of the farming community Lisa Messenger died, so the fundraising tractor convoy was repeated to honour her as well.

Ferguson Roylance set up the tractor run following the death of his friend and farming colleague Harvey Mitchell who died from cancer in December 2020.

The convoy is also in memory of Stuart Wainwright, who died in a farming accident in 2023.

Ferguson’s initial fundraising goal was £1,000 but it has now raised over £33,000 so far.

Tractor drivers pay a donation of £20 to join in the convoy, which will start at Hill Top Farm, Woodford, Bramhall, Stockport, Cheshire SK7 1PS at 11am on Sunday December, 29 and will incorporate several towns including Marple, New Mills, Hayfield, and Disley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tractors will arrive in Poynton at 1.30pm, Fiveways, A555, A6, Windlehurst Road, Marple at 2.30pm, Strines Road, New Mills at 3.10pm, Birch Vale, Hayfield at 3.45pm then on to Birch Vale, New Mills, Disley at 5pm before heading on to High Lane and finishing on Middlewood Road around 5.30pm where people will gather for refreshments.

Throughout the tractor convoy there will be opportunities to donate to The Christie Charity.

Ferguson said: "We’ve chosen that date as it’s a slightly quieter time for many farmers and there’s also less traffic on the roads.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the support from the council, police, and emergency services in making this event possible for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is our way of honouring the memory of Harvey, Lisa, and Stuart while raising funds for such a worthy cause."

Anyone is welcome to come along to watch the tractor convoy on the day.

To make donations to support The Christie visit Ferguson’s online page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/tractorrun2024