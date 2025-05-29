One of the key founders of a High Peak charity providing life-changing therapy for disabled people of all ages has been awarded the highest accolade bestowed by the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) for decades of service to the group.

Julie Andrew – one of a small group of volunteers who launched Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA 38 years ago – received RDA’s prestigious President’s Award from the national group’s President, HRH The Princess Royal, at a special event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Crosby RDA at Little Crosby, Liverpool on Tuesday May 27.

“Receiving such an award in person from The Princess Royal was a wonderful experience, and I feel very privileged and honoured to be recognised in this way,” said Julie.

“Being involved with our dedicated group from the very beginning, I have seen it develop and progress from a small operation with a handful of volunteers, ponies and horses to the large-scale operation it is today, with around 80 riders and 50 volunteers.

“Over the years, it has been a huge part of my life, and I have seen at first hand how horses can have a really positive impact and can change lives for the better, both mentally and physically. I have loved every minute of it, and hope to continue to volunteer for many more years.”

Added Janine Frost, Chairperson of Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA: “Everyone in our close-knit and hard working team is absolutely delighted that Julie’s efforts over the years have been recognised in this special way. She really is a treasure and is a true pleasure to work with. She lights up so many lives with her lovely, welcoming smile, and is loved and appreciated by volunteers, riders, parents and carers alike.”

Julie, of Buxton, her late husband Doug and her daughter Caroline Watmough were members of the original team who began RDA sessions at Buxton Riding School, Fern Road, in 1987. They joined Pat Atkin, Pat’s late husband John and other interested parties to form the group in memory of Pat and John’s daughter Helen, who died at the age of 19.

Pat is still Group Treasurer and received an RDA President’s Award from HRH The Princess Royal last year. The award is given to volunteers who have shown extraordinary dedication and service to the charity over three decades or more.

From the start, Julie has turned her hand to a variety of roles on behalf of the group. She has been a Trustee since it started, served as Secretary for many years and helps out during riding sessions when needed. She always has time to welcome and chat to new and existing riders, parents, carers and volunteers, and oversees tea, coffee and cake supplies for everyone involved. Her daughter Louise Thompson – who co-owns Buxton Riding School with her husband Dave - has also worked in close co-operation with the group for 25 years, and is an accredited RDA instructor.

Helen Atkin Group Buxton is a voluntary group (charity number 1182183) providing riding therapy for disabled children and adults aged from six to over 60 across the High Peak, using selected horses and ponies hired from Buxton Riding School. For more information, visit its website at helenatkinrda.org.uk or its Facebook page at facebook.com/Buxton RDA.