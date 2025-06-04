Top award for Buxton Billerettes founder to mark 50 years of fun

Bill Weston MBE, who 50 years ago decided to have a bit of fun in the carnival parade and started the iconic Buxton Billerettes, has been awarded a prestigious award for his dedication to the community over the last half a century.

A special celebration marking the dance troops five decades took place in The Pavilion Gardens and The Octagon as part of the Buxton Rotary Club’s annual bazaar.

Alan Thompson from the rotary club, said: “There were two celebratory performances, outside and inside the Octagon, which were accompanied by laughter and rapturous applause.

“To fans delight the High Peak Mayor, Dom Elliott-Starkey presented the Billerettes founder, Bill Weston, with the prestigious Paul Harris Rotary Fellowship award for outstanding services to the community along with Honorary membership of Buxton Rotary.”

Bill Weston MBE standing proud next to the 50 sign. Photo The Billerettes from Buxton

As well as the award for Bill there was an exhibition of photos and memories going back to 1975 and there was also a chance to meet and have pictures with the Billerettes.

The male majorette dance troop never rehearses; they just listen to the music and follow Bill, who is the leader, with whatever he does.

Alan said: “It has been 50 years of the Billerettes entertaining the people of Buxton, High Peak and far beyond.

“They have made people laugh in over 1500 events and donated more than £100,000 to over 100 charities.”

Since Bill formed the group they have been seen on TV in 109 countries. Appearances on radio and British TV include; The Krypton Challenge, the Innes Book of Records, ITN’s Good Morning TV, Ch 4 Big Breakfast Show, Two’s Country Cooking, It’s a Knockout, The World’s Wackiest Majorettes on Weekly News Summer Special, and very many hospital TV locations.

Alan added: “Also at the charity bazaar were the Two Left Hands Samba Band, Fairfield Brass Band, fairground rides, a chance for families to try out archery with Moorland Adventures, croquet, face-painting, children colouring, model boats, an interactive Robot

demonstration by High Peak Youth Robotics.

“There were also more than 30 community stalls to visit where organisations entertained, raised money and increased awareness, which made it a great family day out.”