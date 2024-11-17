Time to get 'Marmalading'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robert Stordy is a multi-award winning chef, chocolatier and author, who has worked in some of the worlds most prestigious hotels. Now retired his passion is making marmalade and chocolates amongst other things. He lives in Buxton, Derbyshire.

Where would the traditional British breakfast be without marmalade or for that matter, at any time of the day. This sweet, fragrant, bitter, bitumen sticky substance just rounds off the petit dejeuner perfectly, rather like a dessert at the end of a meal.

Britain’s love of marmalade began with the Victorians who saw it as a status symbol and today is now enjoying a renaissance among artisan producers. Consumption of this national treasure has however waned over the past years, (giving way to increasing popularity in peanut butter and the like) yet enthusiasm on behalf of the die-hard marmalade makers has not. This year's entries were again received from amateur preservers from all over the globe, many entering from as far afield as Japan, Australia, Canada as well as those closer to home.

For those who have a passion for consuming marmalade, but have never thought of actually making some, well with the Seville orange season upon us, now is a 'golden' opportunity to get in the kitchen and start preserving.

If you are thinking of trying your hand, you may appreciate some sage advice from someone who has been preserving for some time and have had the fortune of winning 'Best in Class' and a number of gold and silver at the 'World Marmalade Awards' this year and in previous years.

Orange, more specifically, Seville oranges have a somewhat short season. They are only available in this country from mid-December until about the end of February. Why Seville and not just any orange? It has a lot to do with pectin content. As with all citrus fruits pectin levels vary; lemons, limes and Seville oranges in particular are high in pectin, but Seville oranges also give a wonderful tangy flavour to marmalade.

As marmalade is a very personal thing, it means you can customise it to suit your taste; thick or thin peel, clear or cloudy, dark and caramelly and of course you have the option of adding a little shot of your favourite hootch. Primed, with recipe in hand and ingredients at the ready, there are some key points you will do well to remember. Whilst most recipes agree on the basic ingredients, methods do vary and this will depend on how you like your marmalade. However, first and foremost, one important factor is to ensure that as much of the pectin as possible is extracted from the fruit; too little boiling does not allow for sufficient removal from the pith, zest and pips; I have found about 90 minutes solid boiling does this successfully, though this can be greatly reduced to about 25mins. If done in a pressure cooker. Secondly, the difference between a clear and a cloudy finish is determined by how the cooked fruit liquid or pulp is strained. If a clear marmalade is desired it helps if the juices are strained through a muslin cloth, followed by removal of the scum as it develops on the surface during the final boiling stage. Where a cloudy finish is preferred, then the pulp can be extracted by pressing it through a colander or sieve, any resulting scum during boiling is stirred back into the marmalade. Consideration and time must also be given to the preparation of the peel or zest before and during cooking. The peel should be cut in a uniform size: where thick, chunky cut is required, some pith may be left on, fine shred usually consists of the zest only. Cooking time of the peel will depend on its thickness but regardless of this, it must be cooked until soft; I cook my peel in a small colander submerged in with the boiling fruit. A further crucial stage and equally as important to achieve a good setting consistency is the final temperature of the boiling marmalade, this should always be 104°C. Testing for a good set is also down to preference, some opt for the wrinkle test towards the end of the boiling, but I use the pectin test (using methylated spirits), this is done before the sugar is add; a firm 'clot' means a good level of pectin, where this is not evident, then further boiling down or the addition of pectin (powder) may be necessary.

Finally if you have added peel, then leave the marmalade to cool down for a few minutes before pouring into the pre-sterilized jars, this ensures an even distribution throughout. Remember to fill the jars to about 3mm from the rim and only place lids on when the contents are cold. Only use waxed paper if using the traditional method of covering jars, it is not necessary with screw topped jars.

So if you feel competent enough, why not also have a go at entering the marmalade awards in 2025, perhaps another classic marmalade will scoop the prize, or will an inventive combination prove the winner? Only time will tell; the winning marmalade could be yours! For further details go to Dalemain marmalade awards website, the competition opens in December

Happy preserving

Award winning marmalade recipe:

Lemon grass and ginger tea marmalade makes about 4 x 450g jars 1k Seville oranges 1 lemon

3 lemongrass and ginger tea bags

1.5 litres water 1.5k granulated sugar

Method:

Preparation: sterilise jars: wash thoroughly, rinse and place on a tray in the oven at about 160◦C for about 15mins, alternately boil jars and lids for about 10mins.

Use good quality Seville oranges and wash wellRemove the zest only (no pith) with a peeler and cut neatly into thin – about 2mm regular length strips. Place into a piece of muslin and make into a loose bag, secure with string.Cut the fruit in half then slice thinly or cut into small chunks.Put all the fruit including pips into a saucepan with a capacity of at least 3 litres, add the bag of peel and cover with the water.Place pan on the heat and bring to the boil, lower the heat and simmer for about 80 minutes, covering with a lid after about 35 minutes. Alternatively, cook in a pressure cooker for about 25mins.Remove the bag of peel, drain and put aside.Strain the liquid through a sieve lined with muslin, carefully squeezing the juice through the cloth, making sure as much of it as possible has been pressed from the pulp in the muslin. Discard the remaining pulp etc.A pectin test can be carried out now to establish if the pectin levels are high enough to set the marmalade, though when using Seville oranges this is not necessary.Add the sugar and stir well, ensuring all the sugar has dissolved before increasing the heat. Add thee peel from the bag and bring to a rolling boil.Submerge the fruit tea bags in the liquid and allow to infuse for about 5mins. then remove.Remove any scum that appears on the surface using a small ladle or similar, continue to boil and cook to 104⁰C.Take off the heat and remove any remaining scum, allow to cool for about five minutes.Pour into pre-warmed prepared jars, and fill to 3mm below the rim, do not cover with lids until cold.Pectin test This will determine pectin content and setting quality

Take one teaspoon of clear boiling fruit juice and drop into a cold glass or cup, allow it to cool for a minute and then add three teaspoons of methylated spirit and swirl it around or gently shake.If a large clot forms from the juice, adequate pectin for a good set has been extracted and the sugar may be added to the fruit and juice.