The rise of women in the funeral profession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Once perceived as a male-dominated field, the funeral industry has seen remarkable transformation over recent decades, with women now playing a significant role in the evolution and futureproofing of the sector.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Female contributions are reshaping the profession, bringing new perspectives and compassionate care to families during some of life’s most challenging moments.

When Jackie Lymn Rose, a fourth-generation family member of A.W. Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, began her career in the late 1970s, women were a rarity. Jackie entered the industry at a time when female representation was almost non-existent. “When I qualified as an embalmer in 1977, I was only the sixth woman ever to do so.” She said, “At that time, the number of female Funeral Directors or Embalmers I encountered within large organisations could be counted on one hand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The landscape has shifted dramatically since those early days. When Jackie began carving out her career in the funeral industry, only about 1% of the profession was female. Today, approximately 50% of A.W. Lymn’s staff are women, a statistic that far outpaces the national average in the funeral sector. “It is gratifying to see so many qualified women in our business today, from Funeral Arrangers to Funeral Directors and Embalmers. Their presence has undeniably enriched the profession and our family business,” Jackie says.

Jackie Lymn Rose

This growing presence has brought about significant benefits to the industry and the families it serves. Certain aspects of funerals, such as support for infant deaths, have benefited immensely from the presence of women. Many mothers, grappling with such profound loss, feel more connected and understood by female Funeral Directors, whose shared maternal instincts can provide a uniquely empathetic touch. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of open-casket funerals has highlighted the importance of detailed presentation, where female embalmers often excel in areas such as cosmetic preparation.

Cultural and religious practices have also played a role in this transformation. In certain cases, such as the preparation of deceased nuns or within communities with specific religious requirements, female Funeral Directors or Embalmers are not only preferred but essential. This inclusivity has allowed the profession to meet the diverse needs of families with sensitivity and respect.

Television exposure has contributed to the rise in women entering the field, showcasing the profession as one of care and significance rather than the traditional perceptions that often-deterred female involvement. Today, around half of the 1,000 qualified embalmers are female, a testament to the strides made in what was once considered uncharted territory for women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transformation of the industry is something which gives Jackie great pride. The progress from a profession with minimal female representation to one where women now comprise nearly half of her family business’s workforce reflects the vital contributions women make to the funeral profession.

While challenges remain, the increasing prominence of women in the funeral industry signifies a more inclusive and empathetic future. It is a testament to trailblazers like Jackie Lymn Rose and the many women who followed in her footsteps, proving that compassion and professionalism know no gender.

With 25 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and most recently Leicestershire, A.W. Lymn, the fifth-generation family funeral directors, prides itself on offering a variety of services available at an affordable price to the families it has served since 1907.