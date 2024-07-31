The Little Mill at Rowarth raises £1,000 for cancer charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are delighted to announce that we raised £1,000 for The Mellor March's 30th anniversary charity walk on May 5th.Our thanks go out to Mellor March committee and volunteers, local band "RECOVER" and country singer Paddy Johnson for supporting us with great live music.Also, thanks to everyone who joined us for what was a great afternoon of music, fun and food at The Little Mill.The Mellor March is a communal walk of differing lengths around the village of Mellor suitable for all ages. Every penny raised is donated to a local cancer-related charity.The next walk takes place on Sunday, 4th May, 2025.