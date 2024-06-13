Summer showers bring Fringe flowers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton Fringe volunteers have started turning the town orange for the Festival Fringe (July 3-21).

Buxton Fringe’s orange floral Hot Spots are gradually spreading across the town. Originally the brainchild of much-missed vice chair Viv Marriott, the colourful flowers are designed to help brighten up Buxton over the summer.

In addition to filling one of the planters in front of the Opera House the team will be decorating the Fringe Information Desk and surrounding area in Pavilion Gardens. The Fringe is pleased to report that a number of local businesses and community groups are continuing to support the scheme by planting their own pots and hanging baskets. Fringe volunteers were also delighted to help Haddon Hall Care Home residents to sow and pot on orange seeds recently.

Hot Spot volunteer Carole Garner says: "This year we wanted to include more residents in growing their own mini Hot Spots, so we came up with the idea of giving away packs of seeds". Attendees at the Fringe’s Springboard party earlier in the year were offered the free seed packs. "The response was overwhelmingly positive. We had to make up loads more packs to give out at the May Day Spring Fair! It's very rewarding to grow your own flowers from seeds and we hope the experience makes people smile. After all, what could be more cheerful than bright orange flowers even on a grey summer day?"