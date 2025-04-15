Students go pitch-side at exclusive University DCFC event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of starting university in September, prospective students had the chance to step into the world of professional football during a VIP experience event at Derby County Football Club.

The exclusive event, which took place on Monday, April 14 at Pride Park Stadium, gave applicants to the University of Derby the opportunity to get a rare glimpse into the world of professional sport, made possible by the University‘s partnership with the football club.

During the afternoon, students attended a Q&A with a panel of sport business experts hosted by Derby County’s Lead Presenter for Rams TV Owen Bradley and received a private tour of the stadium, including a pitch side and changing room visit.

Students also had the chance to meet Derby County Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pearce, Assistant Head Coach Matt Gardiner, First Team Player Kane Wilson and Head of Lifelong Learning and current Derby student Lauren Asquith.

Aside from networking with industry figures, the event also offered the perfect opportunity to connect with expert academics and current students, while making friends with other applicants ahead of starting at the University of Derby in September.

Dr Andy Hooton, Head of School of Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Derby and who introduced the event, said: “It was great to see an amazing turnout at our ‘Afternoon with Derby County’ event.

“It was the perfect way for students interested in joining us in September to be inspired by the wealth of opportunities that being a student at the University of Derby can offer.”

As an industry-connected University, students at Derby are given access to engage with leading global, national and regional brands as part of their degree.

Dr Hooton added: “Through industry partnerships we give our students an invaluable opportunity to gain real-world experience which prepares them for their exciting careers ahead.

“Industry engagement is a key part of our teaching at Derby and events such as these are the perfect way to demonstrate to our prospective students what this means for them and their future.”

The event is part of a series of exclusive events hosted by the University of Derby throughout the year to give prospective students a taste of life as a Derby student, connect with fellow applicants and showcase the unique partnerships and facilities on offer.

