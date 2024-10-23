Stressed out teacher to Professional Organiser of the Year in under two years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's hard to jump in to the unknown, but you will never know what is waiting for you and how wonderful it could be if you don't try, if you always avoid the risks.

I left teaching around 2 years ago, after a 21-year career of many highs and some very dark times.

My mental health, my happiness and being able to 'be there' for my family got pushed to the front and became a needed priority in November 2022

I started building my decluttering business from scratch just a year before, and with such a steep learning curve infront of me, juggling part-time teaching, childcare and all the pulls of starting and marketing a business.

Focusing on wellbeing is a priority

Since then I have had the time of my life, firstly with the meeting of incredible and inspiring new people every day... teaching me how to become a better declutterer, finding myself in different situations, trying to solve different problems and working with such an amazing array of people. Also, realising that every day can take a beautiful twist and turn.... I run free workshops at the Grapevine Wellbeing Centre in Buxton, have been involved with creating a recycling diary with sustainable Hayfield which is now being rolled out to other towns.... I also decided to run a marathon!!

The training, learning and progressing, more than I had done in the whole 20+ years of teaching.

The impact I realised that could be made on people's homes, on them and on their lives.... just blew my mind!

....and just how amazing every single day can be, how varied, exciting, inspiring and just bloody brilliant life can be!

Completing the marathon in tears

In the last 2 years I've spoken and presented to hundreds of people at many events and on stages, I've taught so many people online, had hundreds of clients and have thousands of followers.

I've just run the marathon to raise money for the Grapevine Wellbeing Centre....a topic close to my heart. I raised an incredible £680 from all my wonderful friends, family and clients!

....and I'm just getting started.

Now winning the award of Professional Organiser of the Year has just blown my mind!!

Now I'm a:

Decluttering Specialist

Business owner

️Public Speaker

️Author (kind of 🫣)

️Marathon Runner

️Entrepreneur

Oh and Professional Organiser of the Year

Don't put up with being unhappy, you only have 1 life, make the most of it, you can be anything you want to be... just believe in yourself