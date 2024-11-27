Step into Christmas with a carol concert at Bramhall's brand-new retirement community

In the spirit of spreading festive cheer, locals are being invited to a retirement community in Bramhall, where a choir is hoping to dazzle guests with their rendition of Christmas classics.

Taking place on December 4 from 1pm to 3pm at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Queens View on 64 Ack Lane East, the free event will see homeowners, relatives, friends and visitors enjoy a full schedule of festivities with mince pies and mulled wine.

Bramhall Community Choir based in the local area will also sing a selection of festive favourites and traditional carols to spark joy.

Due to limited spaces, bookings should be made in advance by calling 0800 153 3076.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Our festive event promises to be a magical occasion that captures the true spirit of a McCarthy Stone Christmas. It’s a fantastic opportunity not just to bring people together, but also for visiting retirees to experience first-hand the vibrant lifestyle and stylish accommodation on offer at Queens View.

"Homeowners are especially looking forward to hearing their favourite melodies sung by the Bramhall Community Choir, who will be visiting Queens View for the third time. We are confident will put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 60s, Queens View comprises an elegant mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, along with heartwarming features to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

On-site amenities include a spacious communal lounge ideal for forging new friendships and beautifully landscaped gardens which can be enjoyed all year round. A hotel-style guest suite provides the perfect space for friends and relatives to spend an overnight visit, while a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and offer support, ensuring peace of mind. Additional reassurance comes from the latest safety and security features, including 24/7 emergency call points and video door entry.

A range of purchasing options are available at Queens View to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price*. A variety of share options are available and are calculated on each individual’s circumstances. For those looking to purchase outright, property prices start from £349,950 for a one-bedroom apartment and £474,950 for a two-bedroom home.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

*Shared ownership prices are subject to availability.