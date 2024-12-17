Station Friends are still “on track,” being shortlisted yet again for national rail Awards

The Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) are very excited to announce that their efforts have been rewarded once again after being shortlisted for four of next year’s Community Rail Network’s National Awards.

FoBS showed they are still “on the right track” when selected as one of the best rail voluntary groups in the country; incredibly, this is the eighth time the Buxton group has been put forward for at least three awards, all in consecutive years.

The shortlist announcement is particularly special for the volunteers as it falls in a double-anniversary year. The Awards are celebrating 20 years of showcasing inspiring initiatives from across community rail as the wider railway industry celebrates 200 years since the birth of modern railways.

The group’s shortlisted project focused on:

FoBS Chairman, Dave Carlisle, promoting their recent Snowdogs carol concert

· Involving diverse groups - working with local Artist, Sarah Brindley and participants at More Care Design Collective to create cheerful station artwork;

· Photographic competition - an image showing volunteer Brian Jones with Billie the Buxton Bilberry Bumblebee attracted attention;

· Making a positive difference - for the group’s legacy biodiversity project with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, being the first of its type at a station in the country.

· Heart of the community - the group have been recognised for their work outside the station environment, particularly their role in helping highlight environmental concerns.

FoBS Volunteer Brian Jones with Billie, Buxton's Bilberry Bumblebee

This recognition comes on the back of the group’s triumphant wins in 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022, when they walked away with the top honours. These are just some of their many successes, including the prestigious Queens Award for Voluntary Service, granted in June 2021.

David Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS explained: "The whole group are pleased to be short-listed once again. We are immensely proud of our station and our voluntary work in the community.”

Adding: “For the eighth consecutive year, we have entered the rarefied atmosphere of being shortlisted in at least three different categories. That’s thirty-three times in total! No other similar group has done that, so we must be doing something right.”

Finally: “It is recognition not just for us, but for those who work with or support us – including Northern Trains Limited, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, Network Rail and the High Peak & Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership."

Sarah Chilton, director of communications and policy at Community Rail Network, said: “Huge congratulations to FoBS for being shortlisted. We’re looking forward to joining them to celebrate their hard work, positivity and dedication at our Awards evening in March.”

The National Community Rail Awards recognise the important, but often unsung work carried out by community rail partnerships and station adoption groups like FoBS, who provide a welcome social and economic contribution, with their activities, to their communities.

There are more than 75 community rail partnerships and 1,300 station friends volunteer groups, like FoBS across Britain.

The winners will be announced at a high-profile Awards Ceremony in Newcastle on Thursday 13 March 2025.

Further details from Friends of Buxton Station at [email protected]. Alternatively follow FoBS on Facebook, where there are copyright-free photographs of all of their projects.