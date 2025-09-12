Sparrowpit WI -August Meeting

Did you know about 'Aquabox' based in Wirksworth?

Neither did the members of Sparrowpit WI until they were enlightened by Colin Petty from 'Aquabox' at their August meeting.

Members were enthralled as Colin explained how a small, local charity started over thirty years ago produces robust manual water filters to be sent to disaster areas enabling clean, safe drinking water to be produced from polluted water. The water filters are sent in an 'Aqua Box' which in addition to the family size water filter contains shelter materials and tools, cooking utensils, personal hygiene items and educational items and toys all packaged in towels. The empty box can then be used for other things, eg seat, storage, baby cot etc., likewise the towels for baby blankets etc.

A recent addition is the provision of 'sanipads'. These are re-cycleable sanitary protection provided in a colourful bag in which is discreet for the user - very important in overcrowded camps.

The 'sanipads' and bags are made from donated cotton material by volunteers based at Wirksworth Depot, from which the boxes are dispatched. Over seventy local volunteers weekly carryout the different processes, with only one paid part time employee, meaning that 95p in every £1 donated goes to production and shipping of the boxes.

Further information and requests for a talk for schools and other groups can be found on the 'Aqua Box' web site aquabox.org or telephone 01629 825178..

Our next meeting is for the September meeting only on Tuesday September 23 at 6.45pm at Dove Holes Community Centre when our speaker is Rhiannon Moore 'My Assistance Dog and Me'.

Visitors are always very welcome.

On Saturday 11 October at Dove Holes Community Centre we are holding a 'Try a Craft Day' - why not come along and try one or all of the six different crafts on offer; - silk paining, crochet, felt work. paper flowers, make a notebook and card making.

Entry is £6, plus for each craft tried, including materials, no more than £2. You can 'drop in' any time during the day to suit you.

More information about our WI will be available plus refreshments.

Entry by ticket only available via [email protected]