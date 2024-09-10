Six-year-old Vin smashes 100 mile challenge

The 6 week holidays are now over and so is Vinnies challenge - he absolutely smashed it!

Vinnie is just 6-years-old from Furness Vale!

The holidays were fast approaching - 6 weeks is a long time and with a 6-week-old little baby brother, I was worried that our Vin would be bored! So we decided to set a challenge!

It was to walk 100 miles through the holidays, and to raise £1,880 for the charities Mentell and the Guidedogs.

Vinnie with his Mum and Dad up Kinder Scout.

It ended up that Vinnie did 112 miles, raised £2,300 for Mentell and £920.23 for Guide dogs!

Just some of the walks we did were The Great Orme in Llandudno, Dragons Back, and Kinder Scout in Hayfield was our final walk. We were joined by family and friends, and of course Vinnie was first to the top!

We are all incredibly proud of him and we will continue to walk all over Derbyshire!

He will soon pick another challenge I'm sure!