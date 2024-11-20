Serpentine Community Garden secures National Lottery Heritage Fund Grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Serpentine Community Garden in Buxton has received a significant boost in its efforts to revitalise a dilapidated building on its premises.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded the garden almost £44,000 to conduct a viability project over the next eight months exploring the potential of bringing new life to the unused structure.

A Decade of Dedication

Madeline Hall, a Labour and Cooperative Party councillor for High Peak Borough Council and a passionate advocate for Serpentine Community Garden, expressed her delight at the news of the successful bid.

Volunteers have brought life back to the site

Madeline says

“I’ve worked hard over the last year to make myself redundant so that I leave the organisation in good heart. My efforts were made easier by the wealth of experience and enthusiasm the volunteers, members, trustees and other supporters bring.

“I can’t let go entirely. When I joined as a volunteer ten years’ ago I was excited about how we might use the buildings as a warm and welcoming space - it was my first Buxton winter. Now, finally on the threshold of a practical proposition, I want to carry on with a contribution to that great project.”

Madeline , who in 2019 authored ‘War and Peas’ to chronicle the organisation’s journey, has been a tireless campaigner for the garden. In a fitting testament to her remarkable tenure, the grant announcement came just days before the charity's Annual General Meeting, where she concluded her term as a trustee. Although stepping down from the board, Madeline’s involvement with the garden is far from over. She has been co-opted to join the team coordinating the building project, potentially contributing to its development for the next 3-4 years, pending the results of the viability study.

Madeline Hall (left) has been a driving force behind Serpentine Community Garden's success

A Rich History

Serpentine Community Garden has a storied history dating back to 1898 when it was established as a plant nursery that supplied plants for display around Buxton and the High Peak. In 2014, Transition Buxton’s Food Group was granted a licence to develop the old nursery into a growing space, which was subsequently renewed in 2015 under Serpentine Community Farm CIC. The site transitioned into its current form as Serpentine Community Garden Society Charitable Incorporated Organisation in February 2020.

Today, remnants of the original greenhouse have been repurposed into raised beds and outdoor seating areas, new polytunnels have been erected, and a composting loo means volunteers and visitors can enjoy the gardens in comfort and style! The site has also recently undergone significant accessibility improvements, supported by a grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. These upgrades have made the garden more inclusive, ensuring that individuals of all abilities can enjoy and participate fully in its offerings. The improvements reflect the garden’s ongoing commitment to creating an open and welcoming space for everyone.

Growing Well, a wellness programme for individuals experiencing mental distress such as anxiety or depression, and for people living in social isolation has been funded for the last three years by a generous grant from the National Lottery Community Fund. Courses for primary school children, care home clients and adults referred by GPs and social prescribing services have cemented the community garden’s place as a valued community asset.

Serpentine Community Garden welcomes gardeners of all ages and abilities!

Looking to the Future

Serpentine Community Garden serves as a thriving hub of community engagement, growing not only plants, but also people. Members, volunteers and visitors find connection to nature, themselves and others, and many have described benefits to their mental health as a result of time spent in the garden.

There is also a diverse range of activities for families. The garden regularly hosts educational workshops, family-friendly gardening days, and hands-on opportunities designed to connect children and parents alike to nature and sustainable practices. This welcoming approach has made the garden a cornerstone for local residents, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.

Serpentine Community Garden is a cherished community resource for Buxton, and stands as a testament to community resilience and dedication. With this grant the garden is now poised for yet another phase of growth and revitalisation, and looks forward to welcoming many more visitors, volunteers and members over the coming years.