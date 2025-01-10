Santa’s little helper: Derbyshire developer makes donation to Christmas event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Barratt Homes recently supported New Mills, Marple and District Rotary Club with a donation of £500 to its Santa sleigh tour.

The Rotary club has been organising the Santa tour every Christmas for many years and, this year, the club has gained the support of Barratt Homes with the donation going towards the collections.

Throughout December, the Rotary club, which is based near to Barratt Homes’ Midshires Meadow development in Whaley Bridge, will be carrying out a door-to-door tour with Santa Claus to spread festive cheer and raise money for charity.

Rita Pollard, President of New Mills, Marple and District Rotary Club, said: “The club is very grateful for the generous donation made by Barratt Homes. Our hope is to bring a little bit of magic to the children who come out to greet Santa and spread Christmas cheer to all.

“This year, we have been able to visit communities in New Mills, Marple, Marple Bridge, Disley, Hawk Green, Cote Green and Compstall, and Whaley Bridge. We look forward to hopefully being able to work with Barratt Homes again in the future.”

At the end of the Rotary club’s Santa tour, the final collection, which has been topped up with Barratt Homes’ donation, will then be evenly distributed to different groups and charities in the local area.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support New Mills, Marple and District Rotary Club with its Christmas activities and fundraising for charity.

“The Rotary club has been a key part of the local community for many years and it is carrying out a fantastic service. We encourage all who are able to support their collection and activities to do so.”

