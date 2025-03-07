Salvation Army care home approaches 90 years in Buxton and appeals for memories

A Buxton care home is set to mark a milestone anniversary and is appealing for anyone in the local community that has had a connection to it in some way over the years to be part of the celebrations.

The Hawthorns, located on Burlington Road in Buxton, will mark its 90th birthday in April after being established in the town in 1935. Opening its doors initially as a women’s refuge for ladies experiencing homelessness and escaping trauma such as domestic violence and prostitution, The Hawthorns now operates as a 34-bed care home for elderly men and women within the area.

Wendy Critchlow, home manager at The Hawthorns said: “As The Hawthorns is set to celebrate such a huge milestone, we look forward to celebrating with our residents and their families but we also want to share the celebrations with people who have been connected to The Salvation Army and our home in the past; it is such an achievement that we have stood proud for nine long decades serving the Buxton community.

“We are excited to hear from people who have had a connection to us over the years, in whatever way that might be, and however long ago. Whether it be a historic family connection that they want to revisit, learn about and share, or fond memories of their childhood, visiting a loved one who resided at The Hawthorns. Whatever the connection, get in touch and cement your part in our history, and also our future as we go into our tenth decade, continuing to be here for the local community, opening our home to them, to make it their home for life.”

Anyone with any connection, memories or memorabilia of The Salvation Army in Buxton or more specifically The Hawthorns is encouraged to email [email protected].

The Hawthorns is now the only expression of The Salvation Army in Buxton after the local church and community centre shut over seventy years ago in 1949.

Withstanding the turbulent time of the second world war and continuing to operate through a global pandemic, The Hawthorns has seen many changes over the years. After opening as a women’s refuge in 1935, it began to welcome males in the 1970s and then its first older people in the 1980s. More recently it has undergone a major refurbishment to its dining room and both main lounges and was rated good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2020.

To celebrate the anniversary, The Salvation Army will be holding a thanksgiving service at The Hawthorns for residents and family members on Thursday, April 10, which will include a history and photo display followed by a BBQ lunch.

The Salvation Army was founded in London’s East End in 1865 by William and Catherine Booth. Today this Christian church and registered charity is active in 132 countries worldwide.

Since its early days social action has been central to The Salvation Army’s Christian faith. In 1885 Salvationists successfully campaigned for the age of consent to be raised from 13 to 16 and in 1890 the church and charity opened the UK’s first labour exchange.

In UK and Republic of Ireland The Salvation Army’s work includes more than 650 community churches and social centres offering compassionate support, a listening ear and practical help.