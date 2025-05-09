Ruth Herbert walks through Buxton on 4,000 mile charity walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ruth Herbert, aged 52, arrived in Buxton on 7th May at the end of Day 6 of her 4,000 mile walk to raise money for the UK registered charity MAP - Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had walked from Central Manchester to Buxton, accompanied by 7 people for different stretches of the 25 mile walk. On arriving in Buxton she said “Today I walked 25 miles across some of the most beautiful landscapes in Britain. I can’t tell you what a welcome sight the whirlpool bath in my lodgings was!”

Ruth’s ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’ will see her spending the next 6 months walking through 11 countries, finishing her walk in Turkey – the closest she can get to Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day 6 was a ‘big day’ in terms of distance and the hilly terrain. People she met along the way were amazed at what she is doing, including Vinnie Fennessy, who said “Great to meet you yesterday Ruth as you were walking past my boat on the Peak Forest Canal – so inspiring what you are doing and it was humbling and a privilege to chat with you”.

Ruth Herbert and friends

Chris Roberts, a retired Professor from Manchester University, aged 70, walked the first 18 miles with Ruth from St Peters Square, central Manchester to New Mills. He said “Ruth received such positive, enthusiastic responses from people along the way. Everyone we stopped and chatted to were amazed when they heard she is walking 4,000 miles”.

After a good nights sleep, Ruth set off on Day 7 of her ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’ – walking with her partner and 2 close friends from Buxton to YHA Hartington Hall, a distance of 11.5 miles.

Shelley Smith, a Staff Nurse from North Wales and Katherine Jarvis, a PA from Shrewsbury said “We’ve known Ruth for over 20 years now. Its always been a privilege to know her but now it feels like an even greater privilege being able to walk with her for a couple of days of her amazing journey. She makes you realise it doesn’t matter who you are, anyone can make a difference in the world”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth left her home in Arnside, South Cumbria, on Fri 2nd May. She said “I’ve been completely blown away by the level of support I’ve received during this first week of my walk. Thankyou to everyone who has walked with me, and to everyone who has donated. Its incredible to have already raised over £10,000. I hope to raise lots more along my route”.

Ruth Herbert, walking

On arriving in Hartington YHA, at the end of Day 7 she said “I have walked 120 miles in the first week of my ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’. The week has been filled with kindness and enthusiasm and I’ve met the most delightful people, and such a mix of people. Its been a week of positivity, but also a time for people to reflect on how they feel about what is happening in Gaza, and to talk about their grief. Thankyou to everyone who has supported me. Lets make a difference and bring hope to the world by our actions”.

Ruth continues her walk South and will arrive in Dover on Fri 23rd May, Day 22 of her walk. And after reaching mainland Europe she will walk through a further 10 countries to complete her 4,000 mile walk.

You can support her fundraising efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

To follow Ruths progress over the next 6 months you can find her on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine