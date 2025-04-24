Pub’s new hot food and drink offering in time for Hayfield’s 93rd Mass Trespass

And a new breakfast and barista coffee van has opened up, situated at the last pit stop before Kinder Scout.

The Sportsman Inn, of Kinder Road, Hayfield, has launched The Sporty Brew.

The new hot sandwich and hot drink van is open every weekend, and aims to fuel up passing walkers before they ascend one of our area’s prettiest hikes.

The pub itself does not open until 12pm, however, the mobile van situated outside the rural pub’s beer garden, will be able to capture a new market by opening up at 9am every Saturday and Sunday.

Publican Leesa Barber explained what the new initiative is all about.

“It is something we have thought about for a good few years, and thought it would be a nice little addition to the mornings”, said Leesa.

“As we know, in these times, we all have to diversify and try and keep our pubs open.

“And it is learning a new skill. I’ve learned how to make and teach how to make barista coffee, it gives our staff another element to their skillset too.

“Previously our breakfast offering was only open to overnight guests staying at the pub, but it is great to serve hot sandwiches and the infamous homemade sausage rolls to visitors and the community.

“We get lovely support from the Hayfield community and beyond.

“The ethos of The Sportsman has always been to use local produce, which we have done for ten years.

“And we will be doing the same for The Sporty Brew.

“We use beans from local coffee roastery Peak Bean, meat from Joe Kemp’s Butchers in the village, and Wild’s milk from New Mills.”

Refreshments span from all types of special barista coffees, to teas (herbal and breakfast), and cold soft drinks.

Breakfast muffins range from bacon, homemade sausage burgers and egg rolls, with prices starting from £3.50.

There is also a rotating cast of fresh cakes, from coffee and walnut cake, to Bakewell tart and gluten-free brownies.

In the winter, The Sporty Brew will offer soup. And in the summer, The Sporty Brew will offer milkshakes, with the milkshake machine being introduced in a matter of days.

And once ramblers return from their walk, they will be able to enjoy the full food and drink offerings of The Sportsman pub itself, when it opens at 12pm.

The Sporty Brew is open every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 1pm, and Bank Holidays.

Extended hours and weekday openings will be trialled in the summer.

The Sporty Brew takes cash and card.

Follow the pub on Facebook for more info about The Sporty Brew.

