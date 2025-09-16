Back for its 121st year Longnor Races returned to Waterhouse Farm on Thursday September, 18.

Chairman Stephen Mellor said: “The event went off well no competitors were hurt and the crowd was a good one considering the weather turned wet in the late afternoon. The crowd seemed to enjoy themselves.

“Me and the Longnor Races committee wish to thank everyone who helped make this community event a success which is run by the community for the community.”

Taking first place in the Gymkhana class 1 best turned out pony was Eliza Ball on Alfie.

Keavey O’Brian on poppy took the same win for the over 13s category.

The overall gymkhana champion was again Eliza Ball on Alfie.

The harness racing followed and race 1 was won by Sweet Braveheart, race 2 by Howard’s Wise Guy and The Little Professor took home a victory in race 3 and races 4 and 5 were won by Dave Doon and King Ken respectively.

The fell racing then followed and Emmon Clowes won the men’s race, Rebecca Cudeley won the women’s and the local winners were Clive Bednal and Heather Fryer Winder. The veterans titles were taken by Adam Swain Fossey and Caroline Miller.

In the junior races Matt Miller was first and Swain Fossey in the u13s and Jemma Waters and Bea Allen in the same races but for girls.

Motorbikes are always a crowd pleaser and the winners were Luke Meredith, Jack Beresford, Daniel Masson and the local winner was Jake Hunter.

Man of the Meeting went to Luke Meredith.

Stephen added: “It was a wonderful day as always. Well done to all the riders and runners.

“Thank you to the food vendors, Carla, Dan and Team at Tipsy Cow Moo-bile Bar, to Messers Shirley and Boam for hosting us, the legendary Funky Gibbon for filling the dance floor, and all to our amazing committee members and volunteers who give up their time to keep this event going.” Next year’s races will return on Thursday September, 10 the event’s 122nd year.

1 . First female First girl to enter the motorcycle races , Lily Garlick riding in the torrential rain. Photo Smiffy's Sit Down Pictures Photo: Smiffy's Sit Down Pictures Photo Sales

2 . Running together Running togetehr through the mud. Photo Smiffy's Sit Down Pictures Photo: Smiffy's Sit Down Pictures Photo Sales

3 . Cheering rider A cheering rider. Photo Smiffy's Sit Down Pictures Photo: Smiffy's Sit Down Pictures Photo Sales