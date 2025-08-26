Photos show how vintage fairground rides and costumed characters entertained at Buxton Heritage Weekend

By Lucy Ball
Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:06 BST
Back for the second annual event, the Buxton Heritage Weekend wowed crowds with vintage fairground rides, costumed characters from the past and singers too.

Organised by J T Events and Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, the free two-day event on Saturday and Sunday August 23 and 24 saw everything from a pie eating contest to vintage vocals as well as living history with people dressed up as important figures from years gone by.

There were stall holders along Spring Gardens and live music in front of The Crescent as well as shire horses, steam engines, food stalls and a mobile bar.

A spokesperson for Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust said: “Thank you to everyone who visited the Buxton Heritage Weekend 2025 over the last few days! Plus thank you to J T Events for all the hard work they did to make it possible.”

Bringing the past to life at Buxton Heritage Weekend. Photo Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust

1. Buxton Heritage Weekend

Chatting with the past in the Pump Room at Buxton Heritage Weekend. Photo Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust

2. Chatting with the past

Looking at the old tankards during the heritage weekend. Photo Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust

3. Looking at the old tankards

On to a winner with that bowl - vintage games at the heritage weekend. Photo Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust

4. He's on to a winner

