Pet expert shares top tips to save your home from destructive dogs

Dogs naturally love to chew – it’s their way of dealing with boredom, anxiety, or simply entertaining themselves.

Yet chewing can become a real problem when it’s directed at your belongings, and many dog owners have likely experienced the frustration of coming home to find a favourite pair of shoes have been destroyed, or that furniture has been gnawed on.

To help combat this issue, leading dog chow toy brand TastyBone, which specialises in innovative and durable dog chews, has shared some essential tips on how to engage dogs’ natural chewing instincts in a productive, enjoyable way.

Rosie Assitt, Brand Manager at TastyBone, explains: “Chewing is a natural, instinctive behaviour for dogs, but when it becomes excessive it can quickly turn into a destructive habit. Many dogs chew to deal with anxiety or boredom, especially if they’re left alone for long stretches of time.

“Fortunately, there are effective strategies to curb destructive chewing while addressing the underlying causes such as boredom and anxiety. By providing appropriate alternatives and enriching your dog’s environment, you can significantly reduce your pooch’s urge to chew on inappropriate items.

“TastyBone chews not only satisfy dogs’ natural instinct to chew but also engage them in a fun, productive activity. The chews are infused with irresistible flavours throughout, keeping dogs occupied for hours and preventing them from feeling bored or anxious. Plus, TastyBone offers a variety of flavours that keep dogs interested and entertained for extended periods.

“Implementing our practical tips can help you guide your dog towards healthier chewing habits and create a more harmonious living environment.”

Expert tips to stop your dog from destructive chewing:

1. Keep your dog mentally stimulatedBoredom is a major trigger for destructive chewing. Ensure your dog remains mentally engaged by incorporating interactive games, stimulating activities and regular training sessions into their routine. TastyBone’s range of chews not only entertain but also helps alleviate boredom by keeping your dog occupied for extended periods.

2. Use positive reinforcementPositive reinforcement helps your dog associate chewing on the right objects with favourable outcomes, reinforcing good behaviour and reducing destructive habits as a result. We recommend offering praise and rewards when you find your dog chewing on their TastyBone rather than your belongings.

3. Increase exercise and playtimePhysical activity is crucial for reducing anxiety and boredom, both of which can lead to destructive chewing. Ensure your dog gets plenty of exercise through regular walks and play sessions that expel excess energy.

4. Address underlying anxietyYour dog’s chewing may be a response to anxiety or stress, prompting them to exhibit destructive behaviours. We recommend using calming aids or consulting your vet for further advice if you think your dog needs additional support.

5. Provide engaging chew toysTo redirect your dog’s chewing from your belongings to something more appropriate, offer a variety of engaging chew toys. TastyBone chews are designed to be irresistibly flavourful and durable, providing a long-lasting outlet for your dog’s chewing instincts. By keeping your dog’s interest piqued with these chews, you can reduce the likelihood of them destroying household objects.