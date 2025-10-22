Peak Vision Arts marks Remembrance Day

Peak Vision Arts, a collective of artists based in the heart of the Peak District, will unveil a new and deeply moving installation to commemorate Remembrance Day 2025. Titled "Echoes of Remembrance", the group’s latest project will bring together their varied creative disciplines to reflect on memory, conflict, peace and hope through a series of personal and poignant responses.

The installation will be on display in the window at Insuranceman, 14 Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, SK23 0HH, from 31 October to 14 November 2025, before moving to 89 Market Street for public viewing during the collective’s Peak Vision Arts November Show on 22–23 November.

Each artist is responding to the theme of remembrance in a way that aligns authentically with their creative vision, resulting in an installation that is diverse, thought-provoking, and emotionally resonant.

Yuka Jourdain, contemporary jewellery artist and the group’s newest member, will explore the overlooked stories of families who lived on the land surrounding the battlefields of Northern France and Belgium. Through her sculptural jewellery pieces, Yuka reflects on the long-lasting impact of war on these communities; remnants of trauma, survival, and legacy embedded into the landscape and its people.

Members of Peak Vision Arts based in Chapel-en-le-Frith

Julia Brownsword, known for her 2D and 3D mixed media landscapes, is focusing her work on the importance of peace and hope, interpreting these universal ideals through colour, movement and texture, informed by her own connection to the local Peak District terrain.

Louise Neilson, aka the Peak Potter, brings a quiet strength to the installation with work inspired by the dove as a symbol of peace. Her ceramics honour the women of Chapel-en-le-Frith who waited anxiously at home, holding their families together while loved ones fought overseas; often with little information and no certainty.

Em Hoten, a painter using oils and cold wax, is delving into the raw emotional terrain of reconnection. Her figurative work captures the tender, unforgettable moment of a first embrace after returning from conflict. A symbolic image of survival, grief, and the power of love to heal.

Jan Hoyle, feltmaker and textile artist, is exploring the regeneration of landscape. How nature slowly reclaims the scars of war once the guns have fallen silent. Using the tactile, grounded process of felting, her work honours the quiet rebirth of land and life in the aftermath of devastation.

Installation images

Ingrid Katarina Karlsson, known for her layered mixed media narratives, has taken inspiration from the silk embroidered postcards made in Northern France and Belgium during WWI. Her work pays tribute to these delicate, heartfelt artefacts often stitched with Union Jacks, flowers, and small pockets for letters, crafted to reassure and comfort families back home while concealing the full brutality of life at the front.

Together, these six artists present an installation that invites the public to reflect not only on the past, but on the power of creativity to foster remembrance, connection, and healing across generations.

Event Details:

Echoes of Remembrance

31 October – 14 November: Window display at Insuranceman, 14 Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, SK23 0HH