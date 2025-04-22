Peak District residential centre calls for donations to make youth-led outdoor classroom a reality!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youth organisation Woodcraft Folk is thrilled to announce the launch of its Lockerbrook Outdoor Centre Green Match Fundraiser. The centre, located in the Peak District National Park is looking to raise 5k to create an inclusive outdoor classroom area that will transform the way young people engage with nature and learn through hands-on experiences at the centre.

There has never been a more crucial time to create opportunities for nature connectedness amongst children and young people. The recent UK academic report, ‘State of Play’, highlighted ‘the amount of time children spend outside has declined by 50% in a generation with fewer than three in ten children saying that they play out on the street’.

Lack of accessible green spaces along with increased screen time is impacting children’s mental health and is meaning less opportunity and time given for outdoor play and exploration. The same report highlights that 400 playgrounds closed across England between 2012-2022 with annual park budgets falling by more than 44% between 2017/18- 2020/21.

Whilst it has been proven that outdoor play comes with many mental health and physical benefits to children and young people, many are not given this crucial and essential opportunity.

Lockerbook already welcomes hundreds of young people to its centre every year but wants to reach even more

For 100 years, Woodcraft Folk has championed young people through nature connection, adventure programmes and organising camps. The charity’s inclusive approach ensures that children from all backgrounds can experience the joys of the outdoors. The charity can’t think of a better way to celebrate the centenary and honor its environmental values than by bringing its outdoor classroom vision to life.

Lockerbrook Outdoor Centre is no exception to the organisation’s leading environmentally focused youth work, being a hidden gem located in the Peak District National Park already offering a diverse range of educational outdoor programmes in an engaging setting for young people. The centre wants to reach even more children with its outdoor classroom vision that was proposed and is being championed by a group of Woodcraft Folk’s young members.

The outdoor area will provide opportunities to play in and learn about the environment through bushcraft, outdoor cooking, environmental art, storytelling, hiking and more. The fundraiser is the chance for people to invest in children’s wellbeing and create an opportunity for crucial nature connection.

Additionally, by engaging young people with nature through the classroom, the centre is hoping it will empower and equip them with the knowledge, understanding and motivation to protect it. Woodcraft Folk through their work has long campaigned for enjoyment and protection of the natural world both locally and globally.

Young people enjoying nature in what will be the outdoor classroom at Lockerbook

Lockerbrook Centre Manager Clare Thompson says: “What is really special is the vision for the fundraiser was developed by young people, for young people. The classroom will be an inclusive and fun learning and biodiverse space for play, exploration and learning enabling more children and young people to engage in outdoor adventures and environmental activities.

The fundraiser is the chance for people to invest in a space where young people can connect with and explore the natural biodiversity of the area. During the campaign, all donations made will be doubled by our match funder. This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity we have at the centre but we can’t do it without your support.”

Being part of the Big Give’s Green Match Fundraiser means the centre has just one week from 22-29 April to raise funds needed for the outdoor classroom. During the week, all donations are doubled, an opportunity not to be missed. Donations will fund a wide range of materials, machinery hire and labor costs, planting, access improvements and seating plus much more.

Donate today and help build a space where young minds can explore, learn, and grow in the great outdoors.

Find out more and donate at: rebrand.ly/Lockerbrookfundraiser