Painted bee pebbles brighten up Buxton Garden Trail

As part of their World Bee Day activities, pupils at Buxton Junior School got arty in painting a bundle of smooth pebbles in the colours of local bumblebees, to help them recognise their insect friends.

These bright and cheery stones are now front and centre in the Buxton Garden Trail entry of Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS), sitting proudly in their Japanese Garden at the end of the railway tracks.

Guided by Frances Sussex, their Wild Week guru from Transition Buxton, the youngsters learnt all about the commonest bees, as well as rare ones, like the gloriously orange-bottomed Bilberry bumblebee, found only in cooler, hilly areas like Buxton.

The pebbles, generously donated by Nigel Hanshaw at Markovitz Limited, local builders’ and plumbers’ merchants, were coloured to look just like bumblebees before being carried to the station by the artists.

The attached photograph shows Dave Carlisle placing some of the 57 painted pebbles in the Japanese Garden.

Dave Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS said: “We love our bumblebees and are so glad that Buxton Junior School pupils do too. Through Frances, they have become bee spotters, learning what bees look like, their needs and the threats they face, before creating their arty striped tributes.We display them with pride.”

He added: “We also have a few bee-related activities that we would like folk to get involved with.There’s the Great Buxton Bilberry Bumblebee Hunt running from the Visitor Centre throughout July and a special Bumblebee Safari as part of the Fringe on 10 July, numbers are limited for that, so email us to book your place.”

Ros Carter, Headteacher at Buxton Junior School added: “As part of their commemorations of World Bee Day, Year 6 pupils were lucky enough to have a visit from Frances to talk to them about bumblebees. They took part in lots of practical activities and discovered interesting facts to add to their research for their written report.”