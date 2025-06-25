New purpose built changing block on the cards for New Mills Juniors Football Club

Plans have been submitted to build a single story club house which would have bigger storage facilities as well as toilets, changing rooms and showers for the teams.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Richard Adrio from New Mills Juniors Football Club Ltd is looking to get a more permanent structure for the youth teams instead of the container which is currently used.

In a statement submitted with the application he said: “There are currently 18 teams using the Ollersett site for training every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With weekends set aside for match days the training schedule is demanding and accentuates the lack of current facilities.

The proposed new building for New Mills Junior Football Club.

“The storage capabilities are paramount to ensure there is adequate space for the storage and easy access to the equipment each of coaches need for their session.”

Founded in 1972 by Mike Taylor, New Mills Juniors Football Club has been providing football excellence in the community for over 50 years.

The club says it is extremely proud of its England Football accredited status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Adrio said: “We’re committed to delivering the best possible experience for players, referees, coaches and supporters - making football safe and fun for everyone.

“With the continued support and enthusiasm from volunteers, old and new, we now have more players registered at the club than ever before - from our Mini-Millers Under 6 sessions on a Saturday morning, right up to our Under 18s.

“We also have a newly formed Wild Cats section for girls and we’ve recently opened up a Pan Disability session.

“Our passion and focus are to provide anyone, regardless of age or ability, the opportunity to play the game we love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has invested over £70,000 on Ollersett in recent years, from drainage work and pitch improvements through to the safety rail around the pitch.

“This is all aimed at investing in a community asset where anyone can come to use the facilities to play football,” said Mr Adrio.

Previously the pitch was unusable for five months out of 12 due to waterlogging and the club’s improvements mean people have access to exercise facilities on more occasions than previously was the case.

Mr Adrio said: “As a club we are conscious of the social impact and benefit of our playing activity, but we also try to provide the most impact and benefit to our local economy and the environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now looking to improve the facilities the club wants to invest in better facilities.

If plans are approved the club will have a purpose built welfare space.

The plan, which are a result of over 12 months of consultation with the local community alongside New Mills Town Council to ensure the building will meet the needs of current and future residents indicates changing facilities for two teams, in line with the club training and match fixture schedule. Each changing room will have a designated toilet, and there is an officials change area with a toilet and shower.

Mr Adrino added: “There are currently no toilets, nor changing facilities on the site for the children, regardless of gender, which should be a requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Safeguarding is at the heart of the club, and the proposed facilities would provide the facilities for all, a backbone for the club, the players and the families that make this club and which drives it forward.”