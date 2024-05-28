New mural to bring back 'Lost Species'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A New Mills community initiative, Rock Mill Centre, is excited to share that planning permission was recently granted for their Lost Species mural.Helping both the environment and the community is what Rock Mill Centre is all about. They were delighted to combine these goals by contributing to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s Wild Peak rewilding initiative, which aims to inspire and implement a landscape-scale, nature-led approach to nature’s recovery, using nature-based solutions and rewilding principles wherever possible.

The Lost Species mural will help residents and visitors alike see what’s possible by displaying some of the animals that used to live right here in New Mills. The project will also aim to help some of the animals still here but currently under threat. Swift nestboxes will be installed above the mural as an example of what can be done to try and help endangered animals.

The mural will be painted by New Mills-based artist Shaun Azrak, who is in high demand throughout the country. He’ll paint it with carbon-absorbing paint. This will make it have a small positive effect on its immediate environment. The mural’s natural colours and tones will complement the view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock Mill Centre is grateful to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust for suggesting ten species for the mural. There have been over 680 votes made by members of the community and the top three are red squirrel, wolves and osprey.

The artist Shaun Azrak standing in front of the wall that will feature the Lost Species mural

Toby Hardwick, one of the volunteers who run Rock Mill Centre, said:

“We hope that our mural will help inspire all who see it. We want everyone to appreciate, protect, and help restore the precious biodiversity here in our local area.”

Ruth Pilbeam, Rewilding Projects Officer, added:

“It has been great working with Rock Mill Centre to give them some ideas about the natural history of the area and missing native species for the mural. We are absolutely delighted they have chosen to create a space to show the local community and visitors how the landscape has evolved in the past, and how it could be made even better for nature using Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s Wild Peak initiative as the inspiration for what the future could be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People and communities are at the heart of the initiative and we are already witnessing the power that local people and organisations, like Rock Mill, can have in establishing rewilding gains in the Wild Peak area. Whether you are a landowner, a business, a community group or just an interested individual, you can get involved!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock Mill Centre is now exploring funding options to bring the mural to life, people who voted also made initial contributions to the project. Further options are varied and will include a crowd funding campaign to increase community involvement with the mural - if you would like to help please search for the Lost Species Mural on Crowdfunder. Information will also be announced via the centre’s website and social media channels. Find out more at rockmillcentre.org/

The Lost Species mural will also feature on www.highpeaktv.com