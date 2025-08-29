New Mills youngster who had cancer raises £4,400 to give back to hospital who helped him
Tests in April confirmed that Stanley Barton had Hodgkin Lymphoma.
He had three rounds of chemotherapy at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and at the end of July the family got the news that he is cancer free.
On August 25 the youngster organised Stanley’s Manic Monday as a fundraiser for the hospital.
Mum Tor Gillis said: “We have had such great support from our cricket family and the community and every one came out to support the event which was amazing.”
The day saw a children and adults street cricket game take place as well as a water fight, anything-but-a-bat cricket game where people brought items such as suitcases, space hoppers, spades and even guitars to play cricket with.
There was also a food van who donated some of their takings back to the cause as well as a raffle and games.
Tor said: “After a few beers Stanley’s daddy and his friends were talking about other ways to fundraise and there was an idea to give daddy who hasn’t got a middle name a new name.”
People have been donating £5 to come up with suggestions which currently include silly and sensible options.
During the end of season cricket night the names will have been shortlisted and people will then pay £2 to vote for their favourite and Scott Barton Stanley’s dad will change his name by deed poll to include his new middle name.
Tor said: “People have donated so much money, I set the target at £1,000, then upped it to £2,000 then £3,000 and it is now at almost £4,500 which is amazing.”
The money is being split between pediatric oncology which treated Stanley and a rocket scanner which is new project the hospital are looking to fund which is a replica MRI machine which make the same sounds and noises but allows children to touch it first and get comfortable with what can be quite a daunting machine before it is time for their actual appointment.
To support Stanley’s fundraising visit www.justgiving.com/page/stanley-barton-5