New Mills youngster is cancer free after a tough few months since diagnosis of Hodgkin Lymphoma

A nine-year-old little boy, who raised funds for his classmate after he was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, has been on a cancer journey himself and is now looking to do a fundraiser to support the hospital which cared for him.

Back in 2023 Stanley Barton wanted to help his friend Harry Budd who had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer and set up fundraising challenges and raised more £1,000.

Little did his parents know that just a few years later Stanley would be told he also had cancer.

Mum Tor Gillis said: “To have one child in school with cancer is awful but to have two little boys in the same class and the boy who worked so hard to raise funds for his friend to be diagnosed is just unheard off.”

Stanley Barton during one of his many hospital visits. Photo submitted

Stanley was at the airport pub at Manchester airport for his younger brother’s birthday watching the planes when Tor spotted a large lump on his neck which had appeared overnight.

She said: “We took him to the out of hours clinic and they said it was just his lymph node and to keep an eye on it and return to doctors after a few weeks if it hadn’t gone down.”

Five weeks later it was still the same so an appointment was made with the GP.

The family were sent to Stepping Hill Hospital that same day for urgent bloods and ultrasound.

Stanley having his hair shaved as the 'basher medicine' made his hair fall out. Photo submitted

From there they were referred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

She said: “We weren’t told much but when we got there we were told we needed to go to haematology and oncology and that’s when I started panicking.”

A biopsy under general anaesthetic, heart scan, chest X-ray, CT-Scan later and they were called in for the results.

Tor said: “The fear you feel at this news can’t be put into words.”

Nine year old Stanley has had three rounds of chemo to tackle his Hodgkin Lymphoma. Photo submitted

Tests in April confirmed that Stanley had Hodgkin Lymphoma but Tor said she was told by the consultant it had been caught early and he was a stage 1a - the lowest level a person could get.

Other than his neck lump he had no other symptoms, such as fatigue, weight loss or night sweats to alert the family that something may have been wrong.

Stanley had three rounds of chemotherapy at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and three additional stays in hospital due to being immunocompromised.

Tor said: “His blood levels weren’t right on one, another he got a stomach bug and just little things which a healthy person could fight off have been more difficult for Stanley.”

Stanley, Tor says, could not understand the need for it all and was adamant the lump would go away by itself.

“Trying to explain to your child, who felt well in himself, that the the pain he was experiencing after two operations and the effects of chemo cramps, hair loss, jaw ache, fatigue and nausea was going to make him better and allow the “basher medicine” to rid of the “baddie” cells in his body - it was so difficult.

“We were met with a lot of resistance when he had to attend the hospital for more chemo or take the endless tablets he had to take.”

There was one time Tor recalls when Stanley was nervous about a treatment at the hospital – and at the same time there was Harry who talked him through everything and reassured him.

She said: “The whole community has been behind us which is lovely.

“And at the end of July we got the amazing news that he is cancer free.

“So much has happened we haven’t had time to process things we just had to get on with it.

“So I think now it’s about letting things sink in and healing mentally from the last few months.”

Stanley, who was diagnosed dyslexia before his cancer diagnosis, will be returning to Year 6 in September but will have the support from school and an at home tutor to help him catch up on the work he has missed.

Determined to thank those who cared for Stanley at the hospital he organised a fun day, ‘Stanley’s Manic Monday’, at New Mills Cricket Club on Bank Holiday Monday August, 25.

Tor said: “There will be a kids game of cricket as well as an adults game in the afternoon, a bouncy castle, food and a fun day out just to try and raise as much money as we can to give back to ward 86 where he stayed.

“It’s a thank you to the staff who have become a family to us and seen us at our lowest, and the hospital who reacted so quickly and ultimately saved our son’s life.”

The family wants to raise as much money as possible to support the ‘amazing staff’ that support the children and their families at a time of a complete panic and fear and do it with such empathy, love and understanding.”

Tor explained the nurses met Stanley by name and sat with him playing games and allowing him to open up with his fears and feelings during chemotherapy was priceless and made the family feel so welcome. Tor said: “Help us support these amazing people to continue their invaluable work with children at their most scared.” Speaking about his cancer journey Stanley added: “Cancer is the worst thing that happened in my world but I kicked its ass!”

Tor said Stanley is heading back to the hospital to ring the bell to mark the end of treatment – a moment they are all looking forward to.

To support Stanley on his mission to raise £1,000 for the hospital visit justgiving.com/page/stanley-barton