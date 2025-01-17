New lift-sharing group makes travel easier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you travel regularly between Buxton and Macclesfield, or live in Buxton and want to use the Hope Valley railway line from Chinley?

A new lift-sharing group has been set up to help people travelling between Buxton and Macclesfield, or Buxton and Chinley rail stations, with the help of Hope Valley Climate Action’s Moving Together project, which is also supported by the Buxton Town Team, and funded through Midlands Connect and Derbyshire County Council.

Sharing lifts is a great way to get about; it’s convenient, cuts down costs, and helps reduce traffic and emissions.

The Buxton to Macclesfield (and Chinley) Lift-sharing Group is a local Whatsapp-based membership group to help match travellers offering and requiring lifts between these places. It’s simple to use, and follows a structure based on other similar groups elsewhere in the region.

Kate MacLean, who administers the group, said “Lots of people commute frequently between Buxton and Macclesfield, and it makes no sense for everyone to be in their own separate cars if they’d be happy sharing. And helping non-car owners reach other nearby railway lines will also open up many more opportunities for them. This new lift-sharing group will help people find people to share with easily and safely. I’m hoping the concept catches on in Buxton, and that it grows over time”.

Julian Ashworth, Community Projects Officer at Hope Valley Climate Action, said “Sharing lifts is an easy and common thing to do, but often it can be difficult for people to find others to share with. This local group will create a safe space for people to make such arrangements. It’s just one technique alongside other forms of shared travel such as car clubs and sharing electric vehicle chargers that all have a role in the transport system of the future.”

If you’re interested in joining the group, please follow this link: https://shorturl.at/WZCzw