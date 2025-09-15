New defibrillator in at Cheeky Monkey’s thanks to High Peak Comps
Cheeky Monkeys Day Nursery, of Long Lane Chapel-en-le-Frith, now has a defibrillator available to the public outside of their green gates.
The life-saving kit comes with spare pediatric pads that are appropriate for those aged eight or under.
Claire Millner, director at Cheeky Monkeys Day Nursery said: “Thank you so much to Ian Dobson from I D Electrical and Security for installing the defibrillator and Charlie from High Peak Comps for paying for it.”
“We are on a site where there is so much usage from the public.
“Especially outside on the football pitches, there are hundreds of people.
“And this defibrillator being outside our gates as well, means that it could be used by the community, 24 hours.
“Even though we are under five here at Cheeky Monkeys, there are lots of children that play football on the pitches as well.
“It could benefit people from all walks of life, but hopefully never have to be used.”
The staff already had defibrillator training, and now have one on their site should - heaven forbid - it need to be used.
The nursery can take up to 48 children, and has 16 members of staff.
Chapel Carnival is also held within yards of the nursery, and a secondary school is next door.
So there is a wide footfall for the new site.
Charles Edwards, owner of High Peak Comps said: “Cheeky Monkeys has been doing great work in Chapel since 2003.”
“And we’re a bunch of ‘Cheeky Monkeys’ here at High Peak Comps, so we were delighted to see them win on this month’s defibrillator wheel.
“We hope this should never have to be used, but we’re proud to keep establishing new defibrillators in our local community and are aiming for double figures by the end of the year.
“To nominate yourself on the defibrillator wheel, email [email protected].
“Just make sure the defib will be located outside and accessible 24/7 by the community.
“We’ll spin the wheel again in a month!”
Recent winners of the High Peak Comps defibrillator wheel have been installed in Thornsett, New Mills and Fairfield.
High Peak Comps host prize draws for the general public and charities seven days a week.
And prize draws are done every night on the High Peak Comps Facebook page at 8pm.
You can find more about High Peak Comps on their website.