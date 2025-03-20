New butty van opens on site of long-closed High Peak pub

A new breakfast and lunch spot has opened in Glossop, with some of the most beautiful views in the area. Joan’s is a new butty van located on the A624 in Chunal.

Joan’s serves hot breakfast sandwiches, hot drinks and lunch items at an affordable price, on the former site of The Grouse Inn pub.

The Grouse Inn has been shut for ten years this summer, but a business is trading from their car park once again.

Joan Crozier lives and works on the site of her new venture, and has done so following The Grouse Inn’s closure as a pub in July 2015.

“I’m open seven days a week, and I’m dedicated to getting the work in,” said Joan, who used to live in Gamesley before moving to her home and new place of work.

“We have a selection of delicious bacon, sausage, and spam baps.

“We have burgers and hot dogs, builder’s brews and coffee.

With footpaths both in front, and behind the new van, as well as a main road adjacent, the new business has a high amount of passing trade that it hopes to capitalise on.

“I wanted to open a catering trailer for all walkers, bikers, and families. Everyone is welcome.

“This was a huge hotspot for bikers, and I want to bring that back.

“Eventually, we want to reopen indoors eventually as a tearoom. It is a great spot for it.”

Joan used to work for other people’s butty vans, but after a stint working in Glossop supermarkets, she decided to take the plunge and start a butty van of her own.

Customers can walk to, or park in the car park of the new venture.

“I used to do this at football clubs. It runs in the family,” she added.

“I thought, if I don’t do it now, when am I going to do it?

“I am passionate about doing it, and I enjoy it. I love meeting people and chatting with people.

“We are open from 7:30am to 1:30pm, Monday to Friday.

“And we are open a little longer on weekends, especially with the nice weather coming up.”

Her menu has drinks from just £1. Crisps and chocolate bars are also for sale.

There will also be rotating weekend specials such as chilli dogs.

Speaking of dogs, there is water out for furry friends as they are welcome too.

There are plenty of outdoor seats, and sometimes even the resident peacocks come along to say hello.

The van even has binoculars for people to do a bit of birdwatching, and more closely admire the stunning countryside views.

Now in her third week of business, Joan has ambitious plans for the future:

“I’m hoping to open a little ice cream stall here in the summer as well,” she teased.

“We have room in the car park!

“And there will be some doggy ice cream as well.

“We want to bring The Grouse Inn back to life, it has been closed for ten years.

“Our aim is to get to a place where people can come inside and have a wine and a beer.

“But for now, come on down to Joan’s. The views are amazing, families have been coming here as a meeting place on a Sunday. It has a real friendly atmosphere.”

And it is not just the food that is hot, as Joan has a personality full of warmth and community-spirit.

A testament to this, is the fact that a defibrillator is to also be installed at the site of her new business, now that the site of the old Grouse Inn is becoming a community hub once again.

The Grouse Inn is a place full of memories for many Glossop residents, and now, it is in-part, a place you can visit again thanks to this new sandwich van.

Joan’s has the best food hygiene rating possible. The new business takes cash and card.

Joan’s can be visited on The Grouse Inn, Chunal Road, SK13 6JY.