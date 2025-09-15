National Lottery Heritage Fund grant secures next chapter and new jobs for Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust

Today, Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is announcing it has successfully secured a £248,700 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to support the long-term sustainability of the Trust, ensuring ongoing access to Buxton’s historic Crescent buildings and helping to grow public engagement with the town’s rich spa heritage.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grant will fund a two-year delivery programme that supports audience development, group travel, educational outreach, and community events. It builds on progress made during previous NLHF support, which helped the Trust grow its income, expand its events programme and strengthen its team.

The Grade I listed Buxton Crescent, and the historic Pump Room are central to the town’s story as a spa destination and a vital part of Buxton’s civic and visitor economy. The Trust is committed to maintaining public access to these remarkable buildings. Last year, more than 131,000 people visited the Pump Room, and over 5,000 people explored the interactive Buxton Crescent Experience. The new funding will allow for expanded school workshops, improved marketing, an exciting range of events for all ages, and further opportunities for volunteering and lifelong learning. It will also enable improvements to the Pump Room’s café and retail facilities and support vital maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Buxton embarks on a major regeneration of its town centre, the Trust’s work will help ensure the Crescent remains a welcoming and thriving cultural hub – supporting the town’s growth and future development.

Staff and volunteers from the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust celebrate the National Lottery Heritage Fund grant

Simon Wallwork, CEO of Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, said: “We are delighted to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we can grow our team, build our programme, and make sure Buxton’s unique heritage is enjoyed by even more people. This funding makes a big difference – it gives us the capacity and stability we need to take a real step forward in our work and deepen our impact.”

As a Charity, Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust knows that sustaining this momentum will require ongoing community support. Donations, sponsorships and grant funding all play apart in helping us keep the Crescent accessible, support our education and events programmes, and strengthen our role in Buxton’s cultural and visitor economy. Every contribution, large or small, helps us keep the Crescent buildings vibrant and welcoming for everyone to enjoy – now and in the future.”

As a result of the funding, there are exciting new job opportunities at the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust. To find out more, visit the latest section of the Trust’s website.

About Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is an independent registered charity responsible for the stewardship of the Grade I listed Crescent and the historic Pump Room in Buxton. Through educational activities, community events, volunteering, and its popular Buxton Crescent Experience, the Trust brings to life the story of Buxton’s spa heritage. It also operates the town’s Tourist Information Centre and facilitates public access to the Georgian Assembly Rooms 60 days a year.

For more information visit: www.buxtoncrescentexperience.com

About The National Lottery Heritage Fund

As the largest dedicated funder of the UK’s heritage, The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s vision is for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future as set out in our strategic plan, Heritage 2033.

Over the next ten years, we aim to invest £3.6 billion raised for good causes by National Lottery players to bring about benefits for people, places and the natural environment. Wehelp protect, transform and share the things from the past that people care about – from museums and historic places to language, traditions, and nature. Follow @HeritageFundUK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and use #NationalLotteryHeritageFund