Morrisons Buxton community champion takes on Cheshire Three Peaks for Francis House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's Children's Hospice Week - a week dedicated to raising awareness and funds for children's hospices across the UK. Children's hospices, like Francis House, play an important role in local communities for families with a seriously ill child. Families like Matts, who is a Morrisons Store Manager and a proud father to Noah.

Matt's son, Noah, has a number of complex health conditions but manages to keep a smile on his face throughout all his battles. One thing Noah really loves is visiting his local children's hospice. Matt said "We would really struggle without Acorns.”

Head in store this week to support people just like Matt in your local community who rely on children's hospices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday a group of staff from Morrisons are taking on the 13.6 miles Cheshire Three Peaks Challenge including Morrisons Bakewell Road community champion Rob Harrison who said "It's being great working with Francis House as we come to the end f the partnership its great to take on this challenge to help children and families across the region including many from the High Peak"

Francis mouse from Francis house

From their base in Didsbury, Francis House is a lifeline to more than 600 families from across Greater Manchester and the High Peak. They provide high levels of clinical care to the families of children and young adults with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Children, young people and family members are welcomed into a friendly, home from home environment. They offer physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual care from a dedicated multi-disciplinary care team plus telephone support is available 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

On Friday the fundraising team from Francis House will be in store including the welcome return of Francis mouse, so please call in to make a donation or do so via the just giving link