Morris dancers bring joy and tradition to care home residents

Residents at a Rocester care home were treated to a lively and vibrant display of traditional English folk dance when a troupe of Morris dancers visited the home for a special performance.

The Uttoxeter Heart of Oak Morris Dancers had residents clapping and tapping along at Barrowhill Hall, a 74-bedroom residential and nursing home, on the Derbyshire/Staffordshire border. The dancers were a hit with the home’s residents and team members and their performance was a celebration of community, culture, and creativity. The home specialises in caring for those living with dementia and memory loss and the visit had additional benefits for the home’s residents.

Activities lead, Kerry Butts said: “The Morris dancers were fantastic performers! We are always looking for new ways to engage our residents and provide experiences which are fun, memorable and meaningful.

“For our residents living with dementia, music and movement can have a particularly positive effect, helping to bring back memories and spark emotional connections. It was wonderful to see everyone smiling, clapping, and even doing some of their own movements to the music. It was very uplifting. The dancers created a real sense of joy and togetherness which really brightened up our day.”

The Morris dancers, who have recently featured on BBC and ITV National News, were founded in 1954 and are currently celebrating their 70th year. They danced in the home’s lounge as well as in the large garden. They dressed in their traditional costume complete with bells and colourful hats and they used sticks and handkerchiefs to bring their energetic routines to life. The folk tradition dates back over 500 years and is believed to have originated as a form of celebration during agricultural festivals to mark the changing of the seasons. The rhythmic clapping, stamping, and jingling of bells were thought to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune to the community.

“We always want our residents to feel connected and to continue to feel part of the wider community, it’s very important to us,” Kerry explains. “When we learnt more about the history of Morris dancing we realised how apt the visit was and we’re sure they did indeed bring good fortune to our home, we certainly felt very lucky to be able to all enjoy the event together. Having lovely memories like these and creating special moments for our residents is why we do what we do.”

Research consistently shows that music and movement can have a profound impact on individuals living with dementia. Studies show that music and dance can improve mood, reduce anxiety, and enhance cognitive function. According to Alzheimer's Research UK, music can stimulate memory recall and increase communication for those with dementia, even when verbal communication becomes more difficult.

Care home manager, Dania Meadows, said: “The Morris dancers were more than brilliant entertainment. We could see the mental, physical and emotional benefits that they had on our residents. We also have a lot of residents from the Uttoxeter area and they really resonated with them.

“For some it brought back lovely memories of village festivals and gatherings, for others we could see their faces light up, their mood lift and their bodies move to the music. It was heartwarming to see the positive impact the Uttoxeter Heart of Oak Morris Dancers had on our home and we can’t wait for them to visit again!”