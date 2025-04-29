Military vehicles, vintage markets and swing bands coming to Buxton for VE day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark 80 years since the end of World War Two the town will be stepping back in time with military vehicles, vintage fashions and toe-tapping music.

The VE Day 80 celebrations are taking place at the Buxton Crescent on Friday May, 9 and Saturday May, 10.

Matthew Howarth, from the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, said: “Set against the picturesque backdrop of Buxton's historic surroundings used by many throughout the wartime years, this family event promises a weekend packed with nostalgia, history, and vintage charm.

“The clock is turning back as the historic spa town of Buxton gears up to host a full-throttle celebration of 1940s life.”

Organised with enthusiasts, families, and history lovers in mind, the Buxton 1940s Weekend will feature authentic living history displays where people can meet wartime characters, explore recreated encampments, and learn about life on the home front and front lines.

There will also be reenactors in period uniforms as military and civilian reenactors will bring the sights, sounds, and stories of the era to life.

Matthew said: “There will be classic military vehicles and a fascinating display of WWII transport, from jeeps to lorries, available for viewing and photography.”

Throughout the weekend there will be a treasure trove of vintage fashion, antiques, collectibles, and homeware as well as live 1940s music and entertainment where people can enjoy swing bands, singers, and dance demos throughout the weekend.

At 7pm on May 10 there will be a VE Day Dance with Ashby Big Band, Nigel Turner and Kitty LaMare at the Assembly Rooms in the Crescent.

Matthew said: “There will be live music, dance lessons and vintage dress prizes as well as a period-style bar & candlelit atmosphere.

“Dress to impress, capture iconic moments, and honour the stories of courage & community that shaped a generation.”

The Military Vehicle Trust, which is the only charity dedicated to ‘keeping mechanical veterans alive’ will be providing the vehicles for the weekend and is looking more members and if anyone would like to join more information is available on their website www.mvt.org.uk

For more information on the Crescent activities visit https://buxtoncrescentexperience.com/