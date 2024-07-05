Meet Guide Dogs and enter their dog show at Derbyshire Carnival 2024
The High Peak Guide Dogs group will be running the dog show, as part of the carnival on Saturday 13 July, in the marquee in Pavilion Gardens.
Pet dogs need to be registered by 10.45am, with categories including best fancy dress, cutest puppy and wiggliest bottom, with the show starting at 11am.
As well as taking part or spectating, you can meet some local guide dog puppies and volunteers and find out more about volunteering for the sight loss charity.
Melanie Brown, Volunteering Coordinator for Guide Dogs covering Derbyshire, said: “We look forward to meeting you, and your four-legged best friends, at our dog show.
“As well as having fun with your pets, the day will also provide an opportunity to find out more about what we do here at Guide Dogs.
“Our local volunteers will be on hand to tell you all about our different volunteering opportunities, and you can meet some of our life-changing dogs too.”
Guide Dogs is the world's largest breeder and trainer of working dogs.
Thanks to dedicated staff and volunteers, and vital donations, over 36,000 lives have been transformed through a guide dog partnership since 1931.
To find out more about Guide Dogs, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk.
