Madcap and marvellous: Buxton Opera House summer school’s ‘Madagascar’

Abigail Pottinger as quirky King Julien

After the success of 'Shrek' last year, this year’s Platform 3 production was 'Madagascar', a musical adventure Jr, based on the smash hit Dreamworks 2005 animated motion picture.

The summer school is designed to shine a light on theatre for young people aged 8-18, giving them valuable opportunities to act on stage or else work behind the scenes under the guidance of professional creatives. The team had only ten days from casting to curtain up to produce this wonderful show. All credit to: producer Kerry Allsop; directors Allie Spencer and Niamh Forster; also musical director Tom Newall and assistant musical director Eleanor Hibbert for getting the best out ofparticipants in the project.

Those familiar with the film will know it focuses on four pampered animals in New York’s Central Park Zoo: Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo. On his tenth birthday, Marty makes a wish to be free from his cage and to go where the wild things are. He makes his great escape with the help of some fugitive penguins heading for Antarctica.Soon his friends join in. In a circuitous route, which involves a lot of crazy adventures and comic moments, all the animals rock up on the exotic island of Madagascar, presided over by quirky King Julien.

I wish to give an accolade to every member of the 30-strong cast. They worked as a team, delivered their lines well and danced and sang their hearts out. I was also impressed with their American accents.

The hilarious penguins

Lauren Pollard as Alex, the cool king of the urban jungle, was a roaring success. Gloria, the glamorous and hip hippo (Ruby Pearson-Leach), performed well, moving gracefully. I enjoyed Noah Bellamore’s humour in his portrayal of the eccentric Melman; I even spotted a slight resemblance to Jarvis Cocker! Grace Bellamore displayed a delightful stage presence as Marty, singing (and even rapping) and dancing with style.

I loved the hilarious penguins, led by the tall Skipper (lovely acting from Archie Hambleton) and his little sidekick Kowalski (a very funny Rowan Whitbread). The penguins shuffled around in sharp suits and shades like pint-sized Blues Brothers up to no good.

In the second half we met King Julien. A comic star turn, a fabulous singer and a funky mover, Abigail Pottinger lit up the stage, leading the whole cast in a show-stopping ‘I Like to Move It’.

The musical numbers were delivered with pizzazz and the choreography routines were impressive.The show was also a visual treat: back projections evoked the zoo, Times Square, a ship on the ocean and the island.The costumes and make-up were imaginative and colourful. Designer Vicki Louise Smith and her talented young team produced these as well as the excellent props. I liked the steaks which illustrated the song of the same name. The lighting too was most effective. Well done to all the apprentice technicians!

High-energy, feel-good and entertaining, this show was a joyous experience much appreciated by those who saw it at the two performances on 22 August.