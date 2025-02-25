Lubrizol helps teenage fundraising scouts equip remote Derbyshire hut with life-saving defibrillator

Derbyshire science company Lubrizol has lent its support to a local scout group who have raised around £1700 to equip their remote hut with a life-saving defibrillator.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lubrizol helped 1st Sitwell Scout Group with a donation towards a defibrillator for their hut, along with Smalley Community Group and the Locko Fund for Children and Young People.

Explorers from the scouts group aged between 14 and 18 spent months fundraising for the defibrillator which has now been installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group scout leader Ian Britton explained that there was a need for the life-saving equipment because the hut is in a remote location at the top of a hill, next to a large playing field regularly used by the Horsley Woodhouse community with local events such as the carnival and bonfire night taking place there.

1st Sitwell Scout Group Explorers with Claire Hollingshurst from Lubrizol

A defibrillator is a device which can be used in cases of cardiac arrest. For every minute that a person is in cardiac arrest without receiving CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) and having a defibrillator used on them, their chance of survival decreases by 10 per cent.

The device that has been installed on the 1st Sitwell Scout Group hut has also been fitted with pads suitable for use on a younger person.

Ian said: “Because we have a park outside our scout hut, we wanted to ensure the area was safe for events such as the community carnival and bonfire night. Having a defibrillator situated there means it can be used if required. The explorers who took part were able to use the experience to gain their fundraising badge and we were very grateful to all the local organisations like Lubrizol which contributed towards it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group members Orla Middleton and Alexandra Bradley, 16, took part in the fundraising by running a face painting and glitter tattoo stall at the Horsley Woodhouse Carnival.

Orla said: “It’s good to have access to a defibrillator – we’re in a location here which is quite remote.”

Both girls have been coming to the scout group for several years and said they enjoyed meeting up with friends each week and taking part in the activities on offer, such as music, archery, abseiling and caving.

Claire Hollingshurst, from Lubrizol’s charities and communities committee – who herself assists in running 1st Sitwell’s Beavers’ Colony – said: “At Lubrizol we are delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to worthy causes like this one. We’ve recently raised more than £17,000 for St John Ambulance and had the opportunity to learn valuable CPR skills from their volunteers who came into our offices. A defibrillator is a life-saving device and we are pleased to have been able to make a contribution to its installation. Knowing these devices are installed in many locations, especially remote ones like our scout hut, gives the community peace of mind that should the worst happen, there is equipment nearby that can make a difference. We would like to congratulate the Explorers at 1st Sitwell Scout Group for their efforts in raising money for this vital device. It’s a brilliant group that is really supporting young people reach their potential.”