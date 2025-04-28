London Marathon runner Issy raises £3000 for disabled riding charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First-time London Marathon runner Issy Frost has tripled the original target she set herself to raise almost £3000 for a High Peak based disabled riding charity.

Issy (25) stepped up to the ambitious challenge to complete the race in four-and-a-half hours in aid of Helen Atkin Group Buxton Riding for the Disabled Association(RDA), based at Buxton Riding School, Fern Road, Buxton.

She was among more than 57,000 runners from across the UK and overseas – most of whom were raising money in aid of worthwhile causes - who pounded the capital’s streets and braved unseasonably hot sunshine cheered on by record crowds in the world’s biggest-ever marathon yesterday (Sunday April 27).

“Running in the heat was incredibly challenging, but it was absolutely worthwhile knowing I was supporting such an amazing charity,” said Issy, who works as an optimisation specialist at INEOS Group Ltd in Edinburgh. “Having wonderful supporters cheering me on along the course really helped push me to the finish line.

Issy Frost gears up for her London Marathon challenge

“I’ve been lucky enough to volunteer with the group over the years, and have seen at first hand the amazing work achieved by the team. Riding helps people with disabilities build confidence, strength, independence and joy through physical and social activity, so truly enhances their lives.

“I’m really grateful to all those generous people who have donated to help Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA. Their support will help to improve existing facilities and to keep riding therapy affordable for all those people across High Peak who need it most.”

Proud mum and Chairperson of Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA Janine Frost added: “Everyone in the group is absolutely delighted that Issy has reached and surpassed her original target to raise so much money.

“It was her idea to enter the race on our behalf, and she has really smashed it. She has trained so hard over the past few months – racking up no less than 500 kilometres of running en route to the big day – so it’s a massive personal achievement as well as a huge contribution towards the cost of the work we do.”

Issy Frost gets a welcome morale boost from mum Janine during the London Marathon

Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA offers regular riding and carriage driving sessions for around 80 riders using suitable horses and ponies hired from Buxton Riding School and has about 50 volunteers. New helpers are always welcome - if you would like to help and want to find out more, please contact Group Secretary Deborah Ward,on 07940 516060 or email [email protected].