Local Morrisons store joins the 54 Challenge to support Francis House

By Robert Harrison
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:52 BST
Buxton is thrilled to announce the success of its recent fundraising event as part of the 54 Challenge, which supports Together for Short Lives and the 54 children’s hospices across the UK.

On 14th September, the store hosted a variety of activities, including spin the wheel game. Thanks to the generosity of Buxton customers and colleagues, they raised an impressive £836 forFrancis House Children's hospice. This event marks the final nationwide fundraising activity for Morrisons in partnership with Together for Short Lives. Helping colleagues surpass their partnership goal of £10 million raised for Together for Short Lives and children’s hospices across the UK.

The 54 Challenge cup, which has been making its way around every Morrisons store and site across the UK, symbolises the 54 children’s hospices across the country that provide vital care for families with a seriously ill child.

Morrisons Buxton Community Champion, Rob Harrison says:

54 shield at st annes well

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from our local community. It was heartwarming to see everyone come together to help make a difference for local families who rely on the vital services provided by Francis House Children's hospice.”

Together for Short Lives’ Morrisons Lead Partnership Manager, Aimee Hayhurst says:

“The partnership with Morrisons has been instrumental in raising awareness and funds for children’s hospices across the UK. We are grateful for the dedication shown by Morrisons colleagues and their customers, which will have a lasting impact on the lives of many families with a seriously ill child.”

