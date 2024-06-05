Local Buxton companies collaborate to fundraise for the national butterfly skin charity, DEBRA UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton-based medical consultancy Tolley Health Economics have joined forces with Buxton's New Bodies gym to raise awareness and funds for DEBRA UK, who support individuals and their families suffering with the rare, painful, skin-blistering condition, epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Children born with EB are often called “Butterfly Children” because their skin seems as fragile as a butterfly wing.

Co-founder of Tolley Health Economics, Mandy Strickson, and Clinical Operations Lead, Christine Worsley, both members of New Bodies gym, owned by Andy Lomax, are organising a sponsored 24-hour row, spin, run, or ski challenge as part of a number of fundraising activities supporting DEBRA UK throughout June and July 2024.

The event is open to both members and non-members and will run from midday on Friday 21st June until midday on Saturday 22nd June. Volunteers can pick half hour time slots and choose to either row, spin, run, or ski for a donation of £5 for every half hour. Participants can compete as many times as they would like. The aim is to keep at least one machine running for the full 24 hours. We are particularly looking for volunteers to compete during Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday. Coffee and refreshments will be made available to support everyone.

Registration for the event can be made at the gym, or by contacting Andy directly. Donating is easy and can be made by scanning the QR code on the posters at the gym or by clicking on the link below, ensuring all monies go directly to the charity.

L-R Christine Worsley, Andy Lomax, and Mandy Strickson ready to spin for charity

Tolley Health Economics have been supporting DEBRA UK since September 2023 following the approval of Filsuvez®, (a topical gel consisting of 10% dry birch bark extract and 90% sunflower oil), by the government health body, NICE – the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence – as a treatment to promote the healing of partial thickness wounds associated with the more severe forms of EB, dystrophic EB (DEB) and junctional EB (JEB). This follows on from last year’s approval for Filsuvez® to be used in Great Britain by the Medical Healthcare and Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and means that the UK will now be the first country in the world to be able to offer Filsuvez® as an approved drug treatment for patients with DEB and JEB aged 6 months or older.

Common symptoms in all types of EB include: skin that blisters easily, blisters on the hands and soles of the feet, thickened skin that may be scarred or change colour over time, and thickening of the skin and nails. EB is caused by a faulty gene (gene mutation) that makes skin more fragile. There's currently no cure for EB, but treatment can help ease and control symptoms. Treatment also aims to: avoid skin damage, improve quality of life, and reduce the risk of developing complications, such as infection and malnutrition.