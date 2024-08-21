Local business woman has been nominated for a Women’s Business Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesswomen from across the country are coming together for the annual Women’s Business Awards. The event features over 21 categories including Businesswoman of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Diversity & Inclusion Award. There is also a Man of the Year to honour the men who support their women in their business or career. Previous winners included a spouse, staff member, and hotel director.

Local businesswoman, Tracy Duggan of skillslocal ltd from Furness Vale has been nominated for the Giving Back Award.

Tracy said: “As a business coach and mentor I’m committed to empowering and inspiring other businesses to reach their full potential. I volunteer my time across several roles.

"As the Vice Chair of Business Peak District, I support and advocate for over 700 businesses in the Peak District, contributing to the sustainable growth of our beautiful region.

"Beyond my local efforts, I also support the Santander Women’s Breakthrough Programme and the Government’s Help to Grow initiative, where I mentor and guide entrepreneurs and small business owners nationwide. I’m passionate about supporting smaller businesses.”

"I'm incredibly grateful and honoured to be nominated for the Giving Back Award. Supporting my community and helping businesses thrive is at the heart of everything I do, and this recognition means the world to me."

The awards are hosted by Women's Business Club, a movement that empowers women to succeed in business. This year's awards are judged by distinguished business leaders from across the country.

Angela De Souza, CEO and founder of Women’s Business Club, the event organiser, said: "There is nothing quite like celebrating the accomplishments of our businesswomen.

"This year we saw some incredible entries which made the judge's decision really tough. Although only one woman could win in each category, we feel that every single woman who entered is a winner - she is still standing, she is still determined to succeed and she still has hope for the future, a winning attitude indeed. I am so proud of all businessmen who have entered this year."

The Women’s Business Awards take place globally online each December where women are celebrated and recognised for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

Find out more and cast your vote at https://womensbusiness.club/awards