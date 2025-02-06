Local artist celebrates 'joyful' Buxton Fringe

Buxton Festival Fringe announces the artist behind this year's programme cover.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macclesfield-based artist David Steeden, a member of High Peak Artists, has been announced as the winner of a recent competition to create the cover image for the 2025 Buxton Fringe programme, due out in June.

This year’s contest was open to artist members of Peak District Artisans, High Peak Artists and The Green Man Gallery, resulting in a shortlist derived from all three groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fringe Chair Ian Bowns says: “The committee was impressed by all the entries but particularly drawn to David’s artwork which captures the joy of performance and has a lovely feeling of spontaneity and celebration about it. It also worked spectacularly well with our Fringe banner so was the perfect choice for our cover image.”

David Steeden of High Peak Artists with his winning design for the 2025 Buxton Fringe programme, 'Joyful'.

David explains: “The aim of my artistic interpretation of Buxton Fringe was to capture the festive, lighthearted mood of the event by depicting some of the various performers in action. I entitled it ‘Joyful’. It was important that the colour, the fun and the joy were all depicted in this lively painting, which is a celebration of all that the Fringe stands for.”

As a member of High Peak Artists, David displays his local Peak District paintings in the Gallery at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens. Since retiring, he has been able to cultivate his life-long interest in art. As an avid urban sketcher, he favours plein air sketching in pen and watercolour, and can be found out and about in his locality in all weathers.

He says: “My main focus in a sketch is achieving good composition and tonal contrast to make the end result stand out.” As well as keeping personal sketchbooks, David posts his work on Facebook and Instagram, using the latter as a means of cataloguing his recent work, which can be found at ‘davidsteedenart’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fringe wishes to thank all those who entered the competition. Shortlisted entries, including works by joint second-place winners, Andrea Joseph of High Peak Artists and Sarah Joseph from Peak District Artisans, can be seen on the Fringe website: www.buxtonfringe.org.uk on a dedicated Gallery page.