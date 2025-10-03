Last chance to get a grandstand view of the beauty of the Peaks – from an open-top bus

Peak Sightseer

People from Buxton have been encouraged not to miss out on their last chance, this year, to enjoy one of the most popular attractions in our region, to witness first-hand the beautiful scenery and leisure activities that the Peak District has to offer.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Peak Sightseer services currently run each weekend until 25 October, offering unparalleled views from aboard an open-top bus. The service has been hugely popular with visitors, from across the region, enjoying an outstanding rating of 4.7 out of 5 on TripAdvisor, so making it eligible for a Travellers Choice Award,

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “This has been another hugely successful year for the Peak Sightseer. So many people have been able to enjoy the natural beauty and excitement that the region has to offer, and we have been delighted with the reviews we have received. But the season is now coming to an end – so make sure you don’t miss this wonderful opportunity!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peak Sightseer Red Route buses travel one way in a loop with stops including Chatsworth House, Pilsley for the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, Hassop Station for the Monsal Trail, Bakewell, and Ashford in the Water.

Matt Kitchin

Meanwhile, Blue Route stops include Chatsworth House, Baslow Nether End for Baslow Edge, Longshaw Lodge for Padley Gorge and the Longshaw Estate, Castleton for Peveril Castle and the breathtaking views of Winnats Pass, and Blue John Cavern for Mam Tor.

Day tickets are available for just £12 for Adults, £7 for Under-19’s and Concessions, and just £30 for a Group of up to five people. 48-hour tickets are only £22 for Adults and £55 for any Group of up to five people. You can buy Peak Sightseer tickets on the Stagecoach app or on the day from your driver. Under-5's and well-behaved dogs travel free.

Also, customers with a valid ticket to Chatsworth House or gardens, farmyard and playground can get £5 off a Group day or 48-hour ticket.

-- To find out more about the Peak Sightseer services, to plan your trip, find reviews, and download a Timetable Guide, go to https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/yorkshire/peak-sightseer.