Laser quest, crazy golf and AirBnBs - here’s what you think Buxton’s Hardwick Hall should become
It was announced last week the imposing building on Hardwick Square South, Buxton which housed the gallery and the resident artists for 12 years will put up for auction at the end of November with a start price £250,000.
Solanki Holdings UK & International, which purchased the adjacent building which housed the former Buxton Museum and Art Gallery on Terrace Road, said: “We already offered them £250k seven months ago but they felt in its current state it was worth £450,000.”
The price was originally listed at £450,00 but has been reduced to £250,000.
They expanded and said: “It is definitely worth more once finished but needs a minimum of £1million spending on it structurally which we were willing to, that's without any development plans.”
Martin Petch praised Solanki Holdings for taking an interest in the town.
He said: “Hopefully you'll have a successful bid on it at auction then. I really hope you'll do a good, sensitive development on the whole (including Museum) if you do. It's a key building.
“A jewel in Buxton's crown. I mourn the loss of the Museum though as I can see no better or feasible spot in the town for it.”
Shirley Scott reminisced and said: “I remember the British Legion club was on the ground floor, with the club offices upstairs. Some good nights were had in there.”
Gavin Colton-Wilder said: “It will make nice apartments, unfortunately they’ll likely end up AirBnBs.”
Wendy Hawkins commented on the Buxton Advertiser Facebook page and said the price of the hall is ‘cheaper than a four-bed house’.
Alan Miller added: “I’d like it to become either indoor Crazy Golf Centre with cafe facilities or indoor Laser Quest with cafe facilities or both, which are very successful in other towns and cities.
“No to another hotel or apartments we need somewhere for children and families in the town.”
For more information on the auction visit sdlauctions.co.uk