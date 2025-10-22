As a date has been set for when the 22-bed Hardwick Hall and former Green Man Gallery will go under the hammer - you speak out on what you would like the building to become.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced last week the imposing building on Hardwick Square South, Buxton which housed the gallery and the resident artists for 12 years will put up for auction at the end of November with a start price £250,000.

Solanki Holdings UK & International, which purchased the adjacent building which housed the former Buxton Museum and Art Gallery on Terrace Road, said: “We already offered them £250k seven months ago but they felt in its current state it was worth £450,000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The price was originally listed at £450,00 but has been reduced to £250,000.

Laser quest, crazy golf and AirBnBs - here’s what you think Buxton’s Hardwick Hall should become. Photo SDL Auctions

They expanded and said: “It is definitely worth more once finished but needs a minimum of £1million spending on it structurally which we were willing to, that's without any development plans.”

Martin Petch praised Solanki Holdings for taking an interest in the town.

He said: “Hopefully you'll have a successful bid on it at auction then. I really hope you'll do a good, sensitive development on the whole (including Museum) if you do. It's a key building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A jewel in Buxton's crown. I mourn the loss of the Museum though as I can see no better or feasible spot in the town for it.”

Shirley Scott reminisced and said: “I remember the British Legion club was on the ground floor, with the club offices upstairs. Some good nights were had in there.”

Gavin Colton-Wilder said: “It will make nice apartments, unfortunately they’ll likely end up AirBnBs.”

Wendy Hawkins commented on the Buxton Advertiser Facebook page and said the price of the hall is ‘cheaper than a four-bed house’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Miller added: “I’d like it to become either indoor Crazy Golf Centre with cafe facilities or indoor Laser Quest with cafe facilities or both, which are very successful in other towns and cities.

“No to another hotel or apartments we need somewhere for children and families in the town.”

For more information on the auction visit sdlauctions.co.uk